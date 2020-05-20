Mercoledì 20 Maggio 2020 | 15:43

Rome
Phase 2: Number of people penalised drops again, to 409

Phase 2: Number of people penalised drops again, to 409

 
Vatican City
Life must be defended says pope (5)

Life must be defended says pope (5)

 
Rome
Phase 2: Not time for 'movida', curve may go back up -Conte

Phase 2: Not time for 'movida', curve may go back up -Conte

 
Rome
Franco-German proposal is OK but much more needed says Conte

Franco-German proposal is OK but much more needed says Conte

 
Porto Empedocle
Migrant drowns after jumping off quarantine ship (7)

Migrant drowns after jumping off quarantine ship (7)

 
Bergamo
Boy, 10, crushed to death in charity clothes bin (7)

Boy, 10, crushed to death in charity clothes bin (7)

 
Rome
Alitalia to resume flights to NYC, Spain, south Italy

Alitalia to resume flights to NYC, Spain, south Italy

 
Palermo
Giuseppe Di Matteo kidnapper returns to jail (6)

Giuseppe Di Matteo kidnapper returns to jail (6)

 
Brussels
EC tells Italy to guarantee workers' pay (6)

EC tells Italy to guarantee workers' pay (6)

 
Rome
Justice Min Bonafede expected to survive confidence test

Justice Min Bonafede expected to survive confidence test

 
Reggio Calabria
101 'Ndrangheta bosses found to be claiming basic income

101 'Ndrangheta bosses found to be claiming basic income

 

serie C
Luigi Laurentis

Bari, playoff nei gironi, poi finale a 3. E Bari torna a correre per la B

 

PhotoNewsAll'ex manifattura tabacchi
Lo Statuto dei lavoratori oggi festeggia 50 anni: la cerimonia a Bari

Lo Statuto dei lavoratori oggi festeggia 50 anni: la cerimonia a Bari

 
Brindisinella notte
Atti vandalici in scuola a Brindisi: rubati computer, frasi ingiuriose sui muri

Atti vandalici in scuola a Brindisi: rubati computer, frasi ingiuriose sui muri

 
BatLa ripresa
Il salone di Michele De Mastro

Andria, quella corsa di Michele per riaprire a mezzanotte il salone di parrucchiere

 
LecceUn settore in difficoltà
Giostre dell’azienda De Micheli di Casarano

Lecce, giostrai pronti, ma fermi: non previste feste nei paesi

 
FoggiaIl caso
Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia

Covid-19, ecco Carlantino, paese ad incidenza zero nel report epidemiologico dell’Università di Foggia

 
MateraIl caso
Pisticci, A 93 anni ha battuto il Covid-19: «Dovevo assistere mia moglie» Piero Miolla

Pisticci, a 93 anni sconfigge il Covid-19: «Dovevo assistere mia moglie»

 
Potenza ristorazione
Triminiedd

Potenza: «Triminiedd», storico locale, riapre solo per «Nonna Cettina»

 
TarantoLe nuove tecnologie
La direttrice del MArTA Degl’Innocenti

Taranto, «Con la piattaforma digitale il MArTA si apre al mondo». L’archeologia? Ora è 3.0

 

Taranto, arrestato il Procuratore capo Capristo

Taranto, arrestato Procuratore Capristo: tentò di «aggiustare inchiesta». Indagato anche ex capo pm Trani

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Brindisino. Altri due morti

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Brindisino. Altri due morti

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il pelo della pornodiva

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il... VIDEO

Puglia, isolati e sequenziati 2 ceppi coronavirus: «Utile contributo verso il vaccino»

Puglia, isolati e sequenziati 2 ceppi coronavirus: «Utile contributo verso il vaccino»

Regione Puglia, blitz Pdf su appalti e Consorzi di bonifica: arresti e interdizioni (anche dg Innovapuglia)

Regione Puglia, blitz Gdf su appalti e Consorzi di bonifica: perquisizioni e interdizioni VD

Palermo

Giuseppe Di Matteo kidnapper returns to jail (6)

Franco Cataldo, 85, granted house arrest amid COVID fears

Giuseppe Di Matteo kidnapper returns to jail (6)

Palermo, May 20 - A Sicilian mafia boss sentenced to life for helping kidnap Giuseppe Di Matteo, the 12-year-old son of an informant who was later murdered and dissolved in acid, returned to jail after his recent house arrest order was revoked on Wednesday. Franco Cataldo, 85, was one of hundreds of mafia bosses released to house arrest amid COVID fears and after prison riots allegedly instigated by the mafia. Giuseppe Di Matteo, son of the 'pentito' Santino, was killed and dissolved in acid in 1996 on the orders of Mafia superboss Giovanni Brusca. Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede is facing two non-confidence motions Wednesday over the release of the mafia bosses. He is expected to survive the votes after the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party said it would vote against the motions.

