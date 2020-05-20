Giuseppe Di Matteo kidnapper returns to jail (6)

Palermo, May 20 - A Sicilian mafia boss sentenced to life for helping kidnap Giuseppe Di Matteo, the 12-year-old son of an informant who was later murdered and dissolved in acid, returned to jail after his recent house arrest order was revoked on Wednesday. Franco Cataldo, 85, was one of hundreds of mafia bosses released to house arrest amid COVID fears and after prison riots allegedly instigated by the mafia. Giuseppe Di Matteo, son of the 'pentito' Santino, was killed and dissolved in acid in 1996 on the orders of Mafia superboss Giovanni Brusca. Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede is facing two non-confidence motions Wednesday over the release of the mafia bosses. He is expected to survive the votes after the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party said it would vote against the motions.