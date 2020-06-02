Black Lives Matter: arrestato Cole Sprouse, attore di Riverdale

L'attore Cole Sprouse, il Jughead Jones di Riverdale, tra gli arrestati a Santa Monica che manifestavano pacificamente contro il razzismo e la brutalità della polizia, a favore di Black Lives Matter.

La notizia è riportata da BuzzFeed secondo cui Cole Sprouse si sarebbe trovato nel mezzo di una situazione complicata dall'arrivo di un gruppo che si è insinuato tra i manifestanti e ha iniziato a compiere atti vandalici. Gli agenti di polizia trovandosi in difficoltà nel tentativo di contenere i danni, hanno finito per bloccare anche coloro che stavano protestando in maniera pacifica.

Nel suo post su Instagram, l'attore Cole Sprouse di Riverdale spiega come le autorità avessero dato loro la possibilità di andarsene, altrimenti sarebbero stati arrestati. Tuttavia, nel momento in cui stavano per allontanarsi, lui e gli altri manifestanti si sono trovati davanti una fila di poliziotti che bloccava loro la strada.