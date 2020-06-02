Black Lives Matter: arrestato Cole Sprouse, attore di Riverdale
Il Jughead Jones nella serie tv
02 Giugno 2020
Cole Sprouse
L'attore Cole Sprouse, il Jughead Jones di Riverdale, tra gli arrestati a Santa Monica che manifestavano pacificamente contro il razzismo e la brutalità della polizia, a favore di Black Lives Matter.
La notizia è riportata da BuzzFeed secondo cui Cole Sprouse si sarebbe trovato nel mezzo di una situazione complicata dall'arrivo di un gruppo che si è insinuato tra i manifestanti e ha iniziato a compiere atti vandalici. Gli agenti di polizia trovandosi in difficoltà nel tentativo di contenere i danni, hanno finito per bloccare anche coloro che stavano protestando in maniera pacifica.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.
Nel suo post su Instagram, l'attore Cole Sprouse di Riverdale spiega come le autorità avessero dato loro la possibilità di andarsene, altrimenti sarebbero stati arrestati. Tuttavia, nel momento in cui stavano per allontanarsi, lui e gli altri manifestanti si sono trovati davanti una fila di poliziotti che bloccava loro la strada.
