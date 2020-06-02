Martedì 02 Giugno 2020 | 21:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Il Jughead Jones nella serie tv
Cole Sprouse, attore di Riverdale

Black Lives Matter: arrestato Cole Sprouse, attore di Riverdale

 
ROMA
#RinoGaetanoDay2020, edizione speciale con diretta streaming

#RinoGaetanoDay2020, edizione speciale con diretta streaming

 
ROMA
Hit parade, Drefgold primo, poi De Andrè e Pfm

Hit parade, Drefgold primo, poi De Andrè e Pfm

 
NEW YORK
Netflix salta i festival, nessun film a Venezia

Netflix salta i festival, nessun film a Venezia

 
ROMA
Sorrentino, prossimo obiettivo è raccontare Napoli

Sorrentino, prossimo obiettivo è raccontare Napoli

 
ROMA
Baby K e Pio doppiano Scarpette Rosse e i sette nani

Baby K e Pio doppiano Scarpette Rosse e i sette nani

 
MILANO
Noa e allievi conservatorio per Sostieni Brescia

Noa e allievi conservatorio per Sostieni Brescia

 
ROMA
Concerti online Santa Cecilia, Franck e Thibaudet con Ravel

Concerti online Santa Cecilia, Franck e Thibaudet con Ravel

 
ROMA
La rivincita, nuovi poveri tra veleni e miseria

La rivincita, nuovi poveri tra veleni e miseria

 
ROMA
Matteo Bocelli apripista per "Disney Goes Classical"

Matteo Bocelli apripista per "Disney Goes Classical"

 
PARIGI
La Francia piange Guy Bedos, comico "impegnato"

La Francia piange Guy Bedos, comico "impegnato"

 

Il Biancorosso

Lutto
Bari calcio, addio a Gigi Frisini ex biancorosso e dirigente sportivo

Bari calcio, addio a Gigi Frisini ex biancorosso e dirigente sportivo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera, tutti in piazza contro la morte di George Floyd: il flash mob «Lasciateci respirare»

Matera, tutti in piazza contro la morte di George Floyd: il flash mob «Lasciateci respirare»

 
BariL'iniziativa
Bari, il San Nicola-Topolino consegnato dalla star dei tattoo a Decaro

Bari, il San Nicola-Topolino consegnato dalla star dei tattoo a Decaro

 
PotenzaL'incidente
Si schianta con la moto sull'Appennino Bolognese: muore 27enne di Potenza

Si schianta con la moto sull'Appennino bolognese: muore 27enne di Potenza

 
LecceL'iniziativa
Fase 2, in Salento si simula una festa patronale con luci e banda

Fase 2, in Salento si simula una festa patronale con luci e banda

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Rizzo (Usb): «Da multinazionale schiaffo al governo»

Arcelor Mittal, Rizzo (Usb): «Da multinazionale schiaffo al governo»

 
BrindisiAmbiente
Oasi Torre Guaceto

Brindisi, Consorzio di Torre Guaceto unico ente italiano al «Monaco Blue Initiative»

 
FoggiaIl fatto
Cerignola, vigili urbani esclusi dalla processione e scoppia la polemica

Cerignola, vigili urbani esclusi dalla processione e scoppia la polemica

 
BatNel Nord Barese
Trani porto

Trani, stop alla movida irresponsabile

 

i più letti

George Floyd (Minneapolis), Anonymous sostiene proteste negli Usa

George Floyd (Minneapolis), Anonymous sostiene proteste Usa VIDEO

Bari, positivo al Covid va a lavoro in ristorante: denunciato 21enne

Bari, positivo al Covid va a lavoro in ristorante: denunciato 21enne. Chiuso il locale

Shock a Minneapolis, George Floyd muore bloccato da agenti

Shock a Minneapolis, George Floyd muore bloccato da agenti VIDEO

Coronavirus: in Puglia 4 nuovi casi su 998 tamponi esaminati. Altri due decessi

Coronavirus: in Puglia 4 nuovi casi su circa mille test. Altri due decessi

Giovanna Botteri a Domenica In Rai 1 da Mara Venier

Giovanna Botteri a Domenica In su Rai 1 da Mara Venier VIDEO

Il Jughead Jones nella serie tv

Black Lives Matter: arrestato Cole Sprouse, attore di Riverdale

Cole Sprouse arrestato a Santa Monica: l'attore di Riverdale stava protestando pacificamente per Black Lives Matter

Cole Sprouse, attore di Riverdale

Cole Sprouse

L'attore Cole Sprouse, il Jughead Jones di Riverdale, tra gli arrestati a Santa Monica che manifestavano pacificamente contro il razzismo e la brutalità della polizia, a favore di Black Lives Matter.

La notizia è riportata da BuzzFeed secondo cui Cole Sprouse si sarebbe trovato nel mezzo di una situazione complicata dall'arrivo di un gruppo che si è insinuato tra i manifestanti e ha iniziato a compiere atti vandalici. Gli agenti di polizia trovandosi in difficoltà nel tentativo di contenere i danni, hanno finito per bloccare anche coloro che stavano protestando in maniera pacifica.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.

Un post condiviso da Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) in data:

Nel suo post su Instagram, l'attore Cole Sprouse di Riverdale spiega come le autorità avessero dato loro la possibilità di andarsene, altrimenti sarebbero stati arrestati. Tuttavia, nel momento in cui stavano per allontanarsi, lui e gli altri manifestanti si sono trovati davanti una fila di poliziotti che bloccava loro la strada.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati