Coronavirus: 1st remote working strike to be held in Turin (2)

Turin
21 Aprile 2020
Turin, April 21 - Unions at a Turin IT financial company, Scai Finance, on Tuesday called Italy's first remote-working strike. The four-hour strike on Thursday was called over pay and work conditions at the firm, which is owned by the SCAI Group of Turin Industrial Union Vice-President Massimiliano Cipolletta.
