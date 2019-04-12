Venerdì 12 Aprile 2019 | 17:24

Rome
Umbria governor, PD chief searched in health probe

Rome
Pope in surprise visit to Alzheimer patients in Rome

Bologna
Man batters sick wife to death, hangs self

Washington
Strong reservations on Italy tax reform - IMF

Genoa
British royal to visit Genoa in flag flap - mayor

Rome
Golf: Molinari off to good start in Masters

Washington
Immediate Italy challenge high debt - IMF

Paris
Libya: Never warned of Haftar offensive says France

Milan
Soccer: Gattuso squashes talk of Roma move

Washington
Tria in 'productive' talks with Mnuchin

Messina
Man killed by train while gathering vegetables

Simreri, buon compleannoil ritorno dell'attaccante

BariAtti persecutori
Bitonto, perseguitava la sua ex e la minacciava: arrestato 29enne

MateraSanità
Sanitopoli lucana, al via udienza con gup a Matera: aggiornata al 3 maggio

FoggiaTrasporti
Foggia, via ai lavori per prolungamento pista di volo aeroporto Gino Lisa

PotenzaLa manifestazione
Ritardi e disattenzioni: Coldiretti Basilicata scende in piazza

TarantoIl concertone
Uno Maggio Taranto: nel cast Max Gazzé con Elio, Malika Ayane, Cor Veleno e tanti altri

LecceOrganizzato dalla Rai
Salentino Hermes Mangialardo vince premio MigrArti

BatIl caso
Barletta: al cimitero niente scale, impossibile portare fiori

BrindisiOperazione dei cc
Droga e una pistola nell’azienda agricola, un arresto a Francavilla F.na

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Andavano a fare la spesa durante orario di lavoro, 23 indagati Marina Militare Taranto

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Primarie 2017, indagato Emiliano: altri 6 mesi di indagini «Violato segreto istruttorio»

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: verso la sospensione del prof 
Archiviate accuse su ex direttore Ateneo

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Bari inizia la settimana santa con la Processione dell'Addolorata

Bari. la stazione cambia volto: oggi sopralluogo di Decaro, a ottobre pronto sottopassaggio principale

Luciano Rezzolla: è cresciuto a Bari uno dei «fotografi» del buco nero

Bari, Circolo della Vela compie 90 anni: al via i festeggiamenti

Genoa

British royal to visit Genoa in flag flap - mayor

Buck House answered us on St George's Cross says Bucci

British royal to visit Genoa in flag flap - mayor

Genoa, April 12 - The mayor of Genoa says a British royal is set to visit the northwestern Italian port city in the latest development in a row over the use of the Flag of St George. "Buckingham Palace replied to our letter and congratulated us on our research into the history of the exchanges over the years, while the organiser of royal trips said a family member may pay us a visit," said Marco Bucci. Bucci last July asked Queen Elizabeth to pay Genoa back for allegedly allowing the British crown to use the Cross of St George free of charge for the last 250 years. In the Middle Ages London obtained the use of the flag, which had been used in the Crusades and by the maritime republic of Genoa as a warning sign to hostile ships, for its fleet in exchange for an annual tribute which over the years turned into a gratuity. Bucci wrote to the queen in what he called "the greatest marketing campaign Genoa could stage". In his letter, Bucci said "Your Majesty, I regret to inform you that from my books it looks like you didn't pay for the last 247 years". letters were also sent to Prime Minister Theresa May and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. photo: Cross flies from Doge's Palace in Genoa

