Three cited for revenge porn on Telegram (5)

Rome, April 30 - Three administrators of Telegram channels were cited Thursday after police found revenge porn and denigrating images on the popular instant messaging service. One of the three, a 29-year-old man from Bergamo in Lombardy, was placed under investigation for using the channels to post revenge porn against his former girlfriend, police said. Among the other victims of the revenge porn were several entertainers and celebrities, most of whom were not named, apart from popular TV soccer presenter Diletta Leotta, who was also among the presenters at this year's Sanremo Song Fest. The other two administrators cited were a 17-year-old youth from Palermo in Sicily and a 35-year-old man from Nuoro in Sardinia.