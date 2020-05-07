Pope says he is praying for artists

Vatican City, May 7 - Pope Francis said Thursday he was praying for artists because "they allow us to understand what beauty is". The pope said he had received a letter from a group of artists who had thanked him for the prayers he had already directed at them. "I would like the Lord to bless them because artists let us understand what beauty is. Without beauty you can't understand the Gospel. Let us pray once more for artists," Francis said at Mass at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican hostel he lives in.