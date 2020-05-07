Giovedì 07 Maggio 2020 | 15:50

Turin
Turin Book Fair takes to the Web (4)

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy is doing 70,000 tests a day- ISS chief

Vatican City
Pope says he is praying for artists

Rome
We must rebuild like after WWII says Franceschini (8)

Rome
Italy still in epidemic phase, warns health institute chief

Turin
Soccer: Dybala recovers from coronavirus

Rome
Petrol operators to strike May 13-14 on motorways (5)

Rome
Retail sales down 21% in March - ISTAT (5)

Rome
Centre right files no confidence motion in Bonafede (7)

Rome
COVID economic impact 'deep and widespread' - ISTAT (4)

Rome
PD chief warns of risk of early elections

contraffazione
Bari calcio: «Mascherine con logo squadra? È merchandising non autorizzato»

Barial San Paolo
Bari, giovane aggredisce 2 infermieri al Pronto Soccorso: voleva entrare con la fidanzata

BatControlli della polizia
Barletta, sulla bici con la droga: 2 pusher arrestati, recuperato oltre un chilo di stupefacente

Potenzail bollettino
La Basilicata ritorna Covid-free: zero contagi in 24 ore su 653 tamponi analizzati

BrindisiCoronavirus
Coronavirus, 4 medici positivi al Perrino di Brindisi

Tarantoavrebbe 25 anni
«Se confessano potrei perdonarle»

Leccerecord
Elena, la super maestra di 103 anni: «Più rispetto per questa professione»

Foggiaprotezione
Foggia, mascherine in produzione

MateraNel tarantino
Un lupo

Vatican City

Pope says he is praying for artists

'They let us understand what beauty is' Francis says at Mass

Vatican City, May 7 - Pope Francis said Thursday he was praying for artists because "they allow us to understand what beauty is". The pope said he had received a letter from a group of artists who had thanked him for the prayers he had already directed at them. "I would like the Lord to bless them because artists let us understand what beauty is. Without beauty you can't understand the Gospel. Let us pray once more for artists," Francis said at Mass at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican hostel he lives in.

