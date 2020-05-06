Mercoledì 06 Maggio 2020 | 14:48

Rome
UniCredit posts 2.71 bn Q1 loss (5)

Vatican City
Pope appeals for migrant farm hands (5)

Rome
Row erupts over regularising migrants for seasonal work (6)

Milan
300 dead at Trivulzio care home between Jan and Apr (7)

Rome
Over 40,000 firms, 184,000 jobs at risk in tourism sector (5)

Treviso
500 queue for Communion in church near Treviso (6)

Rome
COVID consequences could kill more than virus itself-Caritas (4)

Rome
Italy's GDP to fall 9.5% this year says European Commission (6)

Speranza says first two days of phase two went well

Naples
One dead, 2 hurt in factory blast (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected down 1,513

Catuzzi vuol dire magia. Tutto cominciò 41 anni fa

Foggial'annuncio
Coronavirus, al Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia guariti 100 pazienti

BariLavoro
Cig, in 40mila ancora senza soldi. A Bari la disperazione dei precari

BrindisiBRINDISINO
Fasano, cade in bici per la buca e fa causa, ma lo condannano

LecceL'intervista
Lecce, la «fase 2» sblocca i cantieri. Si riapre l’agenda dei progetti

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, 3 nuovi contagi su 591 tamponi nelle ultime 24 ore

Tarantotaranto
ArcelorMittal, sindacati: «Azienda faccia chiarezza: non si può vivere di ammortizzatori sociali»

BatIl video
Trani, il romantico ballo dei delfini al tramonto: sotto l'ombra della Cattedrale

MateraNel tarantino
Un lupo

Bernalda: «Ma sono tornati i lupi?» Avvistati vicino alla costa

 

Addio Matteo supereroe barese a New York

Coronavirus in Puglia, 17 nuovi casi positivi su 1961 tamponi: 4 i decessi

Il virologo Roberto Burioni

Esplosione in fabbrica a Ottaviano nel Napoletano

Coronavirus Basilicata, a sorpresa risalgono di nuovo i contagi: 10 casi in 24 ore

Vatican City

Pope appeals for migrant farm hands (5)

'Exploited in the fields, use pandemic as opportunity' - Francis

Vatican City, May 6 - Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed for migrant farm hands picking crops in Italy with bad conditions and low pay. "I have received several messages on the world of work and its problems. In particular, I have been struck by the plight of farm labourers, many of them migrants, who work in the Italian fields," he said. "Unfortunately, on many occasions they are harshly exploited. "It's true that there is a crisis for everyone, but people's dignity must always be respected. I therefore welcome the appeal of these workers and all exploited workers and I urge everyone to use the crisis as an opportunity to focus once again on the dignity of the human person and the dignity of work".

