Pope appeals for migrant farm hands (5)

Vatican City, May 6 - Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed for migrant farm hands picking crops in Italy with bad conditions and low pay. "I have received several messages on the world of work and its problems. In particular, I have been struck by the plight of farm labourers, many of them migrants, who work in the Italian fields," he said. "Unfortunately, on many occasions they are harshly exploited. "It's true that there is a crisis for everyone, but people's dignity must always be respected. I therefore welcome the appeal of these workers and all exploited workers and I urge everyone to use the crisis as an opportunity to focus once again on the dignity of the human person and the dignity of work".