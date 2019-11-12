Rome metro Spagna station closed for brake smoke

Rome, November 12 - Rome metro station Spagna, which serves the iconic Spanish Steps, was closed when train brakes let off dense clouds of smoke and the evacuation of the stop was decided on Tuesday. "Some passengers told me that when the train went past it was as if the brakes had caught fire, there was a lot of smoke which invaded the platforms and at that point they evacuated everybody and closed the station," a passenger said outside the stop, in Piazza di Spagna. "Now there are about a hundred of us in front of the Spagna stop which has been closed, and they're telling us to go to Repubblica," near the opera house, the passenger went on. Rome public transport company ATAC said the train had broken down at the Cornelia stop and was being towed away for repairs, with its brakes letting off smoke. The intermediate stop, Barberini, has been closed for months due to escalator repair and maintenance work. Spagna, Barberini and Repubblica were all hit by escalator woes in recent years - Repubblica due to Russian soccer fans - and were closed for many months, before Spagna and Repubblica recently reopened. Barberini is still closed. Another Rome metro station on the same line was closed all day Monday due to flooding caused by torrential rain. Two other stations were closed for flooding but then reopened. The station that was closed for the day was the Manzoni stop, on the A line, which recently suffered long closures at three other stations due to escalator problems. The two stations closed for flooding but then reopened were the San Giovanni and Furio Camillo stops, also on the A line.