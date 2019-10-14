EU must speak with one voice on Syria - Di Maio-Le Drian

Brussels, October 14 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian agreed that the EU must speak with one voice on Turkey's offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria, official sources said on Monday. "Italy and France call on Turkey to immediately stop the military operations in the north east of Syria and condemn them," was the message the ministers agreed on during a bilateral meeting ahead of Monday's EU foreign affairs council, the sources said. "It is crucial that the EU holds a united position on Syria and speaks with just one voice".