Giovedì 31 Maggio 2018 | 23:48

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano uccidela moglie (di Ruffano) e si ammazza
24.02.2018

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd

Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda?Mi fa ridere,spero vada via dal Pd»
31.05.2018

Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda? Mi fa ridere, spero vada via dal Pd»

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
10.05.2018

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020

Palagiustizia: udienze in tenda, 40 gradi e zanzare
29.05.2018

Palagiustizia: gatti nelle tende, aula da campo chiusa

arresto
30.05.2018

Sequestrarono disabile, arrestati avvocata e compagno

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone
30.05.2018

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi
30.05.2018

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo
30.05.2018

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni
30.05.2018

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Rome

Storm over Juncker 'lazy and corrupt' comments

League, M5S demand denial, EC says taken out of context

Storm over Juncker 'lazy and corrupt' comments

Rome, May 31 - A storm erupted Thursday after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was quoted by the Guardian as saying Italians were lazy and corrupt. Juncker was quoted by the British daily as saying that Italians should "work harder and be less corrupt" - a quote an EC spokesman said was "taken out of context". Nonetheless, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani urged Juncker to immediately deny the words attributed to him. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, one of Italy's two new government partners, urged Juncker to deny the quote. The ehad of the other government partner, League leader and interior minister in waiting Matteo Salvini condemned the alleged quote. "Italians corrupt and lazy?," Salvini said on Facebook. "Shameful and racist words, with the next government we will see we get the rights and dignity of 60 million Italians respected, who expect collaboration and not insults from Europe". A European Commission spokeswoman told ANSA Juncker did not "to her knowledge" tell the Guardian that Italians should work harder and be less corrupt. She said "the words attributed to Juncker were taken out of context". She said "in a question-and-answer session Juncker referred to the structural problems of the regions of southern Italy, where the EU has done a lot to mobilise funds to create growth and jobs. "The take-up of EU funds can be improved so that people can see the results in the field more quickly".

Storm over Juncker 'lazy and corrupt' comments

Conte government, 18 ministers, 5 women

Conte government, 18 ministers, 5 women

Conte govt has Tria econ min, Moavero FM

Happy Savona is in - Salvini (2)

Ready to work with new govt - US (2)

Conte govt to have Tria econ min, Moavero FM

Tria lukewarm on euro, says flat tax after VAT hike

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni:palleggia nel campo di Casarano

Palagiustizia, vertice in Prefettura: si pensa al decreto legge

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchini
Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Ansatg delle ore 21

Veri muscoli e metallo, pronti i progenitori dei cyborg

Zidane choc: lascio il Real Madrid, e' ora di cambiare

Dalle Dolomiti la lucertola piu' antica del mondo

Jimmy Page e Robbie Williams, vicini e nemici

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Tre indagati per il crac di Alitalia

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

