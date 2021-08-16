Lunedì 16 Agosto 2021 | 18:08

ROME
COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

CNR in Milan develops super computer that beats Google

VERONA
Europe's oldest chimp dies near Verona

BERGAMO
Girl, 15, stabs mother to death

TURIN
Vaccine hub defaced with anti-vax symbos

AGRIGENTO
Sicilian town council ex-head shot to death

SIENA
Hot-air balloonist falls to her death after craft rises

ROME
First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

ROME
Man, 25, found dead in lake after rave party

ROME
COVID: 12-18-yr-olds start getting jabs without booking

ROME
First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

Arrivederci

CNR in Milan develops super computer that beats Google

Won challenge with AI and deep learning

(ANSAmed) - MILAN, 16 AGO - A team of researchers coordinated by Enrico Prati of the Institute for Photonics and Nanotechnologies (IFN) at the Italian National Research Council (CNR) in Milan developed a quantum computer that beats the competition of Google, in a study published in the Nature Research journal Communications Physics. Applying artificial intelligence and deep learning to the compiler opened the way for programming an algorithm that adapts to any quantum computer based on logic gates. The result was obtained with the collaboration of Matteo Paris of the University of Milan and Marcello Restelli of Milan Polytechnic. "Similar to conventional computers, in which bits are subjected to calculations through logic gates, in quantum computers it is necessary to use quantum logic gates, which, however, must be programmed by a sort of operating system that knows which operations can be carried out," Prati said in the study. "However, there are many different versions of hardware that provide different achievable operations, like a small deck of playing cards to choose from," he said. Lorenzo Moro of CNR said the team therefore used deep learning to develop a compiler able to find the right order "for playing the five to six cards available, including with sequences hundreds of plays long, choosing one by one the right ones to form the entire sequence". "After a training phase, which goes from a few hours to a couple days, the artificial intelligence learns how to build new pieces for every quantum logic gate, starting from the available operations, but taking just a few milliseconds," he said. The CNR Italy research has been patented. "Our model surpasses a similar patent by Google, which uses artificial intelligence after training but only for one logic gate at a time, after which it needs a new training". The researchers in this study discovered how to build all the quantum logic gates with only one training, after which the solution can immediately be recalled for any logic gate, in what is known as deep learning. Google recently inaugurated its Quantum AI Campus for the development of quantum computers in Santa Barbara, California. Eric Lucero, the lead engineer at Google Quantum AI, explained at the inauguration how quantum computing will be necessary in the coming years. "Looking ahead 10 years, many of the biggest global challenges, from climate change to the management of the next pandemic, will require a new type of computing," he said. (ANSAmed).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
