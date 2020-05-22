Meloni stalker gets 2 yrs in jail (4)

Lombardy virus risk down from moderate to low - Fontana
Rome
22 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 22 - A Rome court on Friday sentenced a man to two years in jail for stalking rightwing opposition Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni. The judges recognised that Raffaele Nugnes was partially mentally infirm, cutting his term. He was sentenced to spend a third year at a 'security measure residence' (REMS).
