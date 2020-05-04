New decree will include non-repayable funding - Gualtieri

Rome, May 4 - An upcoming 55 billion euro decree for the coronavirus emergency will include non-repayable funding for businesses, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Monday. He said the decree which the government is finalising would contain "very important measures to support businesses, also in the form of non-repayable contributions to boost capitalization, investments and innovation". He added that measures to boost liquidity in two previous decrees were "beginning to show their first fruits, despite initial difficulties". He said that investment backing agency Garanzia Italia had "170 potential operations worth some 12.5 billion euros currently being studied or being set up". Gualtieri also said that four million self-employed workers were getting government lay-off cheques.