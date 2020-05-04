Lunedì 04 Maggio 2020 | 13:41

Rome
Industrial production halved in March and April - CSC (5)

Rome
New decree will include non-repayable funding - Gualtieri

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope prays for victims of domestic violence (5)

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian PMI index down to all-time low (5)

Rome
Coronavirus: Antibodies in Italian vaccine block virus

Rome
If COVID infections go back up, we'll close again-Ricciardi

Rome
Phase 2 under close scrutiny says Speranza, next step May 18

Rome
Coronavirus: Record number of contagions in 1 day in Russia

Rome
ANSA/ Phase Two: What's opening and what you can do

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy enters phase two

Rome
Coronavirus: Record fall in number of infected of 3,106

serie c
Zaccaria Hamlili

Foggiala ripartenza
Foggia dà il benvenuto alla Fase 2: traffico, file per toelettatura animali, mercato

BariLA STORIA
Addio Matteo supereroe barese a New York

PotenzaCOMMERCIO
Piazza Mario Pagano

BatCONVIVERE CON L'EMERGENZA
L’arrivo del crocifisso

TarantoMARINA MILITARE
Le zattere di protezione (Foto Todaro)

LecceCORONAVIRUS
Seclì, anziana positiva nella Rsa: scattano i tamponi per i 150 ospiti

BrindisiCon l'avvio della Fase 2
Francavilla F.na, l'appello alle istituzioni di parrucchieri e estetiste: «Fermate l'abusivismo»

MateraLockdown
Matera, a spasso in centro nel giorno prima dell'avvio della fase 2

Fase 2, ecco la circolare del Viminale: l’autocertificazione rimane ma con nuove regole

Lopalco contro Fitto: «Replico punto per punto: in Puglia intere province appena sfiorate dal virus»

Primo Maggio, col drone sulle 12 marine più belle del Salento: le immagini sono uno spot

Coronavirus Puglia, continua il calo dei contagi: 11 casi nelle ultime 24 ore. 2 decessi nel Leccese

La Casa di Carta, sexy ballo esilarante del cast dietro le quinte

Rome

New decree will include non-repayable funding - Gualtieri

Liquidity measures bearing first fruit says economy minister

Rome, May 4 - An upcoming 55 billion euro decree for the coronavirus emergency will include non-repayable funding for businesses, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Monday. He said the decree which the government is finalising would contain "very important measures to support businesses, also in the form of non-repayable contributions to boost capitalization, investments and innovation". He added that measures to boost liquidity in two previous decrees were "beginning to show their first fruits, despite initial difficulties". He said that investment backing agency Garanzia Italia had "170 potential operations worth some 12.5 billion euros currently being studied or being set up". Gualtieri also said that four million self-employed workers were getting government lay-off cheques.

