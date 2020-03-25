Mercoledì 25 Marzo 2020 | 19:31

Rome
We'll never forget efforts of health workers says Conte

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths pass 7,000 mark

Milan
Coronavirus: 86-yr-old woman recovers after long treatment

Rome
Coronavirus: Medic dies in Bergamo, doctor death toll now 31

New York
Italy's GDP to fall 4.5% in first half of 2020 - Moody's

Rome
6,000 inmates cd go to house arrest, 15 infected - Bonafede

Milan
Coronavirus: Bertolaso admitted to hospital

Rome
Coronavirus: 30 doctors dead, including 17 GPs

Rome
Coronavirus: Conte demands mighty, united, swift EU response

Rome
Coronavirus: 7.8 mn workers forced to stay at home

Rome
Coronavirus: Another four doctors die, death toll up to 29

biancorossi
Il Bari va avanti con il 'fai-da-te' aspettando la fumata bianca

HomeI grafici
Emergenza Coronavirus, l'andamento dei contagi in Puglia e Basilicata

Baril'emergenza
Coronavirus, Ordine farmacisti Bari e Bat a caccia di chi specula

Foggiaemergenza
Coronavirus, Foggia positivo ospite centro anziani: isolamento a casa per gli operatori

Tarantol'allarme
Coronavirus, poliziotta positiva a Taranto: Questura verrà sanificata

Lecceemergenza
Coronavirus, Nardò 7mila mascherine donate da 3 imprenditori

Materaemergenza coronavirus
Matera, ucraino senza documenti di soggiorno denunciato dalla Polizia locale

Potenzal'iniziativa
Potenza, a Contrada Cavalieri la musica è preghiera

Brindisila protesta
Coronavirus, fino a 5 giorni per risultati tampone: medici Brindisi scrivono a Emiliano

Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 99 casi e 7 decessi in tutta la Regione. I dati per provincia

Coronavirus in Puglia, 120 nuovi contagi e 6 morti. Salgono a 36 le vittime Tutti i dati per provincia

Da Brescia alla Puglia, in furgone e poi a piedi in autostrada: 7 denunciati

Decaro è una star social, anche Naomi Campbell stregata dal sindaco di Bari

Rome

Govt acted with speed, determination says premier on virus moves

Rome, March 25 - The government won't forget the efforts of health workers in the fight against the coronavirus, Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Lower House Wednesday as he reported on the COVID-19 emergency. Conte said the government had acted with determination and speed on the emergency and said that history will judge if it had been up to the challenge. He called the virus an "invisible and insidious enemy". The premier said 500 doctors and nurses would be sent to the worst-hit areas of the country in the coming days. He said one of the government's priorities would be to ensure that businesses hit by the nationwide lockdown measures would not go to the wall because of a lack of liquidity. Conte added that the government was working on providing more support for the economy on top of its 25-billion-euro 'Cure Italy' package, which could mobilize around 350-billion-euros for the economy thanks to multiplier effects.

