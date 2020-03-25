We'll never forget efforts of health workers says Conte

Rome, March 25 - The government won't forget the efforts of health workers in the fight against the coronavirus, Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Lower House Wednesday as he reported on the COVID-19 emergency. Conte said the government had acted with determination and speed on the emergency and said that history will judge if it had been up to the challenge. He called the virus an "invisible and insidious enemy". The premier said 500 doctors and nurses would be sent to the worst-hit areas of the country in the coming days. He said one of the government's priorities would be to ensure that businesses hit by the nationwide lockdown measures would not go to the wall because of a lack of liquidity. Conte added that the government was working on providing more support for the economy on top of its 25-billion-euro 'Cure Italy' package, which could mobilize around 350-billion-euros for the economy thanks to multiplier effects.