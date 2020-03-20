Trieste European science capital event put off

Trieste, March 20 - The major event of Trieste's term as European Science Capital has been put off from July to September because of the coronavirus crisis. The EuroScience Open Forum - ESOF2020 will now take place on September 2-6 instead or, as originally scheduled, on July 5-9. The new dates are "compatible with the situation", EuroScience and Fondazione Internazionale Trieste announced. Organisers are also weighing changes to the programme with sessions in multimedia and teleconferences.