Paris
French paedophile priest says 4-5 kids a week

Rome
Tax wedge cut for 'excluded from 80 euros' - Gualtieri

Turin
Mobile phone use can cause cancer - ruling

Rome
Business loans down 1.9%, sharpest drop since 2015

Rome
Libya: Berlin conference confirmed for Sunday - Conte

Rome
Leonardo gets 650 mn contract for US Navy copters

Rieti
First MOSE test OK, will use in emergencies - min

Rome
Rome smog emergency intensifies

Rome
Italy gives Sea Watch 3 berth at Taranto

Rome
Dua Lipa, Johnny Dorelli among Sanremo guests

Rome
16 arrested in Rome drugs bust

Viterbese-Bari, 3 gol dei galletti: il video commento della partita

BariIl riconoscimento
Bari, targa al prof. Simonetti: per l'impegno di una vita a favore della salute della comunità

PotenzaLa tragedia
Operaio di Lauria muore schiacciato da un masso nel cantiere della metro a Milano

TarantoCorriere della droga
Taranto, consegnava cocaina in giro con lo scooter: arrestato 27enne

LecceOperazione dei Cc
Armi e 2 chili di droga tra coca e hashish: due arresti a Tricase e Gagliano

BrindisiUn 26enne
Ceglie Messapica, guida l'auto dopo aver bevuto e si scontra con un furgone: denunciato

HomeLa sentenza
Scontro treni ad Andria, assolta ex dirigente del Ministero

GdM.TVMaltrattamenti
Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

FoggiaArrestao della Polstrada
Vieste, 400 dosi di marijuana in casa: e rubava anche energia elettrica

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalza fuori: morto sul colpo

Centrossinistra Puglia, circa 80mila hanno votato. Emiliano riconfermato candidato governatore

Fasano, a migliaia per l'addio al «guerriero» Custodero

Brindisi, polizia scova una «casa a luci rosse» nel centro città

Vatican City

Request made to remove Benedict's name from book - Gänswein

Comments on celibacy caused furore

Vatican City, January 14 - Benedict XVI's personal secretary Georg Gänswein told ANSA on Tuesday that he has requested the former pope's name as the co-author of a controversial new book be removed. In comments in the book presented as being co-authored with Cardinal Robert Sarah, Benedict is quoted as saying that celibacy is of "great significance" as it ensures clergymen can focus on their job. The case has caused controversy as Pope Francis is considering a proposal to allow married men to be ordained in the Amazon region. "I can confirm that this morning I acted on instructions from the emeritus pope and I asked Cardinal Robert Sarah to contact the book's publishers and request them to remove Benedict XVI's name as co-author of the book and remove his signature from the introduction and the conclusions too," Gänswein told ANSA. "The pope emeritus knew that the cardinal was preparing a book and he send him a test on the priesthood authorizing him to use it as he wanted. "But he did not approve a project for a co-authored book and he had not seen or authorized the cover. "It is a misunderstanding that does not raise questions about Cardinal Sarah's good faith". Earlier on Tuesday, Sarah denied that Benedict XVI was unaware that some of his opinions about priestly celibacy would be used in the book. "I solemnly say that Benedict XVI knew that our project would take the form of a book," Sarah said via Twitter. "I can say that we exchanged several drafts to set the corrections". The 92-year-old German became the first pope to resign in almost 600 years when he stepped down in 2013. Sarah added that the book was not an attack on Pope Francis. "My attachment to Benedict XVI remains in tact and my obedience to Pope Francis is absolute," he said.

