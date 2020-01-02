Giovedì 02 Gennaio 2020 | 17:08

Rome
Director's son who ran over girls says 'devastated'

Director's son who ran over girls says 'devastated'

 
Bolzano
Austria drops South Tyrol passport plan

Austria drops South Tyrol passport plan

 
Rome
3 of 4 Italy families own home

3 of 4 Italy families own home

 
Rome
Michelangelo 'preceded medical science in David'

Michelangelo 'preceded medical science in David'

 
Rome
NYE deadly in Italy for first time since 2013

NYE deadly in Italy for first time since 2013

 
Naples
Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

 
Caltanissetta
Base jumper dies in Sicily

Base jumper dies in Sicily

 
Cosenza
Cosenza prefect arrested in graft probe

Cosenza prefect arrested in graft probe

 
Rome
Ex leftist MP attacked by neoFascists in Venice

Ex leftist MP attacked by neoFascists in Venice

 
Rome
E-Scooters granted same status as bicycles

E-Scooters granted same status as bicycles

 
Rome
Over 1.5 million laid low by this season's flu - ISS

Over 1.5 million laid low by this season's flu - ISS

 

serie c
Il Bari cerca nuova linfa a caccia di due «top»

Il Bari cerca nuova linfa a caccia di due «top»

 

Foggia l'episodio a capodanno
S.Giovanni Rotondo, bomba davanti a bar: è il terzo danneggiato nel Foggiano a Capodanno

S.Giovanni Rotondo, bomba davanti a bar: è il terzo danneggiato nel Foggiano

 
Bari l'episodio
Bari, picchia la compagna e la minaccia di morte con un coltello: arrestato

Bari, picchia la compagna e la minaccia di morte con un coltello: arrestato

 
Matera commercio
Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

 
Potenza dietro le quinte
Capodanno Rai: ecco tutti i retroscena della prima notte del 2020 a Potenza

Capodanno Rai: ecco tutti i retroscena della prima notte del 2020 a Potenza

 
Lecce nel Leccese
Vandali in azione a Lizzanello: pupi del presepe in piazza sfregiati

Vandali in azione a Lizzanello: pupi del presepe in piazza sfregiati

 
Brindisi nel cuore della movida
Brindisi, lite fra giovani in pieno centro finisce a coltellate: due feriti

Brindisi, lite fra giovani in pieno centro finisce a coltellate: due feriti

 
Bat Il caso
Trinitapoli, al via le operazioni di pulizia delle strade dai petardi inesplosi

Trinitapoli, al via le operazioni di pulizia delle strade dai petardi inesplosi

 
Taranto Il caso
Taranto, bomba esplode nella notte di S. Silvestro: nel mirino una tabaccheria

Taranto, bomba esplode nella notte di S. Silvestro: nel mirino una tabaccheria

 

Bolzano

Austria drops South Tyrol passport plan

Previous govt had revived Alto Adige double passport idea

Austria drops South Tyrol passport plan

Bolzano, January 2 - The new Austrian government has dropped from its agenda a plan to give a double Italian and Austrian passport to the citizens of Alto Adige, which is known as South Tyrol by German speakers. The controversial plan does not appear in the programme of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's People's Party and the Greens. The programme only refers generically to "assistance for the victims of Nazism and their descendants in procedures to receive double citizenship". Kurz's preceding government with the far right FPOE party had envisaged double citizenship for the South Tyrolese, the victims of Nazism and Austrians living in the UK in the event of Brexit. In September the Austrian parliament revived the plan to give a double passport to Alto Adige's German and Ladin speakers with the approval of an amendment on this issue. The amendment was backed by the Austrian People's Party and the far-right FPOE, while the Social Democrats and the other parties in parliament voted against. The plan had been put on ice following objections from Rome.

