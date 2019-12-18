Nativity is symbol of peace in world of arms, violence-pope

Vatican city, December 18 - Pope Francis on Wednesday said the nativity scene is an "artisanal image of peace" in a world producing weapons and violent images. "The nativity scene is more current than ever, while many weapons and many violent images are produced every day in the world that enter in the eyes and heart", the pontiff said during his weekly general audience, which was dedicated on Wednesday to "the nativity, domestic Gospel". "For this reason, it is a living Gospel", the pontiff said.