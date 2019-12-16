Lunedì 16 Dicembre 2019 | 16:08

Naples
Genetic therapy restores sight to 2 children

Rome
Cucchi:Two Carabinieri stand as plaintiffs against superiors

Rome
Inflation 0.2% in November - ISTAT

Rome
More Italians emigrating, fewer arrivals from Africa - ISTAT

Rome
Soccer: Juve pull level with Inter at top of table

Rome
Govt okays 900mn bailout of Banca Popolare di Bari

Rome
Italy's public debt up to 2,446 billion in Oct

Nyon
Champions League: Juve get Lyon, Napoli-Barcelona

Rome
Budget bill set for confidence vote in Senate

Aosta
Valle D'Aosta governor investigated for mafia vote-trading

Venice
Venice St Mark's Basilica suffered 3 mn in flood damage

Casertana - Bari: la diretta della partita

TarantoLotta alla droga
Taranto, vendevano ecstasy e ketamina in discoteca: 3 arresti

BariOccupazione
Bari, 13 dipendenti Saicaf verso il licenziamento, i sindacati: «Cassa integrazione straordinaria»

BrindisiL'ordigno
Brindisi, la bomba è stata fatta brillare in una cava di sabbia

FoggiaLa scoperta
Cerignola, scaricava dal furgone pannelli solari rubati: arrestato ricettatore

MateraIl ritrovamento
Policoro, la guardia di finanza ha scoperto due officine meccaniche abusive

PotenzaIl premio
Comuni virtuosi 2019, a sorpresa al decimo posto si piazza Vietri di Potenza

LeccePer il periodo natalizio
Pienone in centro a Lecce: shopping e via vai di bus-navette

Batterza tappa
Bisceglie, ecco il «MunezzaMap»: così si dà la caccia ai rifiuti abbandonati

Bari, borsone sospetto su panchina davanti alla stazione: traffico bloccato, zona transennata

Bomba a Brindisi, le immagini dall'alto delle operazioni di disinnesco e il coordinamento

Brindisi, bomba messa in sicurezza dall'Esercito: la gente ritorna a casa
Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

Bari, lei ubriaca alla guida si schianta sulla stazione. Altro scontro a San Giorgio: 2 gravi

Naples

Genetic therapy restores sight to 2 children

Innovative technique to treat retinal dystrophy

Naples, December 16 - Two children aged eight and nine have regained their sight thanks to an innovative genetic therapy used for the first time in Italy by the eye clinic of the "Luigi Vanvitelli" University in Naples. The children had impaired vision because they suffered from retinal dystrophy, a condition that causes the light-sensitive cells that make up the retina to fade and die. It is caused by the mutation of the RP65 gene. The new therapy, which was performed in collaboration with Novartis, provides a functional copy of the gene and thus restores the patient's vision.

