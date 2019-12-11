8 indicted inc mayor for Senigallia flood

Ancona, December 11 - All eight suspects in a flood in the Marche town of Senigallia which killed four people and wreaked untold damage in May 2014 were sent to trial on Wednesday, including Mayor Maurizio Mangialardi. The trial will start on October 6 next year, six and a half years after the flood on May 3, 2014. Charges include multiple culpable manslaughter, flooding, lesions, abuse of office, omission of official acts and making false statements. The flood happened after torrential rain caused the Misa River to break its banks.