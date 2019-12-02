ANSA Photo-book presented

Rome, December 2 - ANSA's annual photo-book was presented at Rome's MAXXI museum Monday in the presence of Premier Giuseppe Conte. ANSA President Giulio Anselmi, CEO Stefano De Alessandri and editor-in-chief Luigi Contu presented the book, which ranged from Great Thunberg to the Notre Dame fire, the success of the Italian women soccer team, the Azzurre, and migrant tragedies in various parts of the world, among scores of images.