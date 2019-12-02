Lunedì 02 Dicembre 2019 | 20:47

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Iene TV show accuses PM of lying about mentor

Iene TV show accuses PM of lying about mentor

 
Rome
ANSA Photo-book presented

ANSA Photo-book presented

 
Brescia
Soccer: Corini back at Brescia

Soccer: Corini back at Brescia

 
Perugia
Umbria councillor convicted of racism

Umbria councillor convicted of racism

 
Milan
Parmitano spacewalk over

Parmitano spacewalk over

 
Rome
Swimming: 2022 Europeans in Rome

Swimming: 2022 Europeans in Rome

 
Brussels
ESM reform boost crisis management - Lagarde

ESM reform boost crisis management - Lagarde

 
Rome
Swimming: 2022 Europeans in Rome

Swimming: 2022 Europeans in Rome

 
Palermo
Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

 
Palermo
Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

Dell'Utri to complete mafia term Tuesday

 
Rome
Rome's 'mangy' Christmas tree back, 'star' after polemics'

Rome's 'mangy' Christmas tree back, 'star' after polemics'

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Ianich: portò il Bari in serie A

Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Janich: portò i biancorossi in serie A

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLa crisi del siderurgico
Taranto, l'annunio di Conte: entro fine anno decreto «ristoro»

Taranto, Conte: entro fine anno decreto «ristoro». Ex Ilva, Patuanelli convoca sindacati e azienda

 
HomeBlitz dei Carabinieri
carabinieri andria

Andria, 2 chili di droga del clan in casa: arrestata intera famiglia

 
BariLa sentenza
Gli uffici giudiziari a Bari

Bari, spaccio e ed estorsioni del clan Mercante e Strisciuglio: 36 condanne

 
LeccePugliesi nel mondo
Un salentino tra i migliori «Startup&young leaders» under 30 al mondo: parola di Forbes

Forbes, un salentino tra i migliori «Startup&young leaders» under 30

 
MateraCapitale della Cultura
Matera 2019, sarà Manuel Agnelli a coordinare la cerimonia di chiusura

Matera 2019, sarà Manuel Agnelli a coordinare la cerimonia di chiusura

 
FoggiaA Cagnano Varano
Rapina a portavalori nel Foggiano, banditi sparano: via col bottino

Rapina a portavalori nel Foggiano, banditi sparano: via col bottino

 
BrindisiDroga
San Pancrazio S.no, lancia zaino con la droga nel camino: arrestato

San Pancrazio S.no, lancia zaino con la droga nel camino: arrestato

 
PotenzaDigos in campo
Potenza, sciopera contro le «indicazioni»: studente pestato da altri del movimento

Potenza, sciopera contro le «indicazioni»: studente pestato da altri del movimento

 

i più letti

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

Taranto, fiato sospeso per ex Ilva. E Mittal investe 100 milioni in Francia

Taranto, fiato sospeso per ex Ilva. E Mittal investe 100 milioni in Francia

Sardine Taranto

Taranto, ecco le «sardine» in piazza Immacolata. Santori: la rivincita della gente

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Bari all'alba, le due facce della stessa bellezza: lo scatto è virale

Rome

ANSA Photo-book presented

Greta Thunberg,Notre Dame fire,Azzurre,global migrant tragedies

ANSA Photo-book presented

Rome, December 2 - ANSA's annual photo-book was presented at Rome's MAXXI museum Monday in the presence of Premier Giuseppe Conte. ANSA President Giulio Anselmi, CEO Stefano De Alessandri and editor-in-chief Luigi Contu presented the book, which ranged from Great Thunberg to the Notre Dame fire, the success of the Italian women soccer team, the Azzurre, and migrant tragedies in various parts of the world, among scores of images.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati