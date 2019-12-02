Leonardo's Vitruvian Man secretly conveyed algorithm- expert

Rome, December 2 - Art historian and former director of the National Museums of Cagliari Roberto Concas told ANSA on Monday in an exclusive preview of his forthcoming two-volume series "The Deception of the Vitruvian Man: The Algorithm of the Golden Ratio" that Leonardo da Vinci's work Vitruvian Man concealed a secret algorithm passed to artists through the centuries. Artists from the 4th to the 18th centuries used the formula to "certify" their works as inspired by the divine proportions of the golden ratio, corresponding to parameters imposed by the Catholic Church. Concas' work will also be featured in an exhibition in Cagliari in May 2020.