Lunedì 25 Novembre 2019 | 20:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Rome mayor ordinance diverts rubbish to Civitavecchia dump

Rome mayor ordinance diverts rubbish to Civitavecchia dump

 
Rome
Murdered Rome resident's girlfriend may be investigated

Murdered Rome resident's girlfriend may be investigated

 
Rome
Croccolo new head of transport safety agency

Croccolo new head of transport safety agency

 
Rome
Pinocchio's appeal shows no signs of dwindling

Pinocchio's appeal shows no signs of dwindling

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 
Rome
Molecule that blocks Alzheimer's discovered

Molecule that blocks Alzheimer's discovered

 
Bergamo
Charred body found on power line

Charred body found on power line

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 
Rome
23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

 
Rome
23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

23.9% say rape victims provoke with dress

 
Milan
Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

Soccer: Black Balotelli having trouble lightening up-Cellino

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari sfida in casa il Teramo. Segui la diretta

Bari -Teramo finisce in pareggio: 1-1 al San Nicola. Rivedi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaOperazione della Polizia
Foggia, matrimonio di inferno da 4 anni: picchiata e cacciata di casa. Lui va in carcere

Foggia, matrimonio di inferno da 4 anni: picchiata e cacciata di casa. Lui va in carcere

 
TarantoLa decisione
Puglia, Regione adotta «Piano Taranto»: previsti 1,8 miliardi di investimenti

Puglia, Regione adotta «Piano Taranto»: previsti 1,8 miliardi di investimenti

 
PotenzaViolenza sulle donne
Lagonegro, genitori e fratelli la maltrattano: scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

Lagonegro, genitori e fratelli la maltrattano: scatta divieto d'avvicinamento

 
LecceIl riconoscimento
Da Lecce a New Delhi: Luisa e Paolo insegnanti di danza chiamati dal ministero della cultura indiana

Da Lecce a New Delhi: Luisa e Paolo insegnanti di danza chiamati dal ministero della cultura indiana

 
Matera«questo non è amore»
Matera, la Polizia scende in piazza contro la violenza sulle donne

Matera, la Polizia scende in piazza contro la violenza sulle donne

 
BariLa città che cambia
Bari, villa confiscata diventa centro di riscatto sociale: ecco Artemisia

Bari, villa confiscata diventa centro di riscatto sociale: ecco Artemisia

 
BrindisiMaltrattamento di animali
Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

Villa Castelli, segrega senza cibo e acqua cani e gatti: denunciato

 
BatLa città che cambia
Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

Nuova tangenziale di Andria tra ritardi, silenzi e dubbi

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Porto Cesareo, nella polpetta c'era un amo: donna in ospedale con esofago bucato

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Bari, chiude lo storico Leon d'Oro: licenziati i dipendenti. «Lunga ristrutturazione»

Calcio, campo impraticabile: annullata partita Lecce-Cagliari

Lecce-Cagliari finisce 2-2 con «rissa» in campo: due espulsi

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 25 novembre 2019

Gallipoli: il feto è storto, la mamma incinta balla e il bimbo si «raddrizza»

Gallipoli: il feto è storto, la mamma incinta balla e il bimbo si «raddrizza»

Rome

Pinocchio's appeal shows no signs of dwindling

Garrone movie, new shows and books devoted to puppet-boy

Pinocchio's appeal shows no signs of dwindling

Rome, November 25 - Having appeared for the first time in 1881 in the 'Giornale per i Bambini' ('Newspaper for Children'), the most beloved wooden puppet of all time Pinocchio continues to charm the young and the old alike. The adventures of the puppet whose nose lengthens whenever he tells a lie is likely to be one of the 'stars' of the Christmas 2019 season, with the arrival of a new film by Matteo Garrone, a large exhibition at Florence's Villa Bardini, new editions of the book and awards. Almost two centuries after the birth of Pinocchio's creator Carlo Collodi - pseudonym for the journalist and writer Carlo Lorenzini - on November 24, 1826 in Florence and after the 1883 volume, 'Le Avventure di Pinocchio. Storia di un Burattino' continues to be a success and attract the attention of the worlds of film, art, theater and comic books. For three years Collodi was Giornale per I Bambini editor-in-chief, until December 1886. The newspaper was a pioneer in its field. Collodi died at the peak of his success on October 26, 1890, one month prior to his 64th birthday. He thus managed to enjoy the immense success of his puppet character - who after having passed many trials, managed to become a real child - for only four years. For the anniversary of Collodi's death, on November 24 there was free entrance to the show 'Enigma Pinocchio. Da Giacometti a LaChapelle' , curated by Lucia Fiaschi with assistance from Ambra Nepi. The exhibition will remain open until March 22 and includes 45 works such as sculptures, painting, photos, and videos by Munari, Giacomelli, LaChapelle, Ceroli, Paladino, Calder, Ontani, Toscani, and Benigni and others. Sam Havadtoy, for example, with his 'Stalin with Pinocchio's Nose' (2016) criticised childhood in Hungary, while Francesco De Molfetta's puppet resembles Hitler. Rizzoli has meanwhile published 'Le Avventure di Pinocchio' (Rizzoli, pp 392, euro 34,90) with paintings by Marcello Jori in a new edition and on December 19 'Pinocchio' by Matteo Garrone will be in cinemas. Meanwhile, Roberto Latini is putting 'Mangiafoco' with Pinocchio as a character on stage, with its debut on November 21 at the Serra del Sole di Matera. It will also be on stage in Milan at Teatro Studio Melato between November 28 and December 22. On November 25, the 'Pinocchio di Carlo Lorenzini 2019' award will be given.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati