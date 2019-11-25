Pinocchio's appeal shows no signs of dwindling

Rome, November 25 - Having appeared for the first time in 1881 in the 'Giornale per i Bambini' ('Newspaper for Children'), the most beloved wooden puppet of all time Pinocchio continues to charm the young and the old alike. The adventures of the puppet whose nose lengthens whenever he tells a lie is likely to be one of the 'stars' of the Christmas 2019 season, with the arrival of a new film by Matteo Garrone, a large exhibition at Florence's Villa Bardini, new editions of the book and awards. Almost two centuries after the birth of Pinocchio's creator Carlo Collodi - pseudonym for the journalist and writer Carlo Lorenzini - on November 24, 1826 in Florence and after the 1883 volume, 'Le Avventure di Pinocchio. Storia di un Burattino' continues to be a success and attract the attention of the worlds of film, art, theater and comic books. For three years Collodi was Giornale per I Bambini editor-in-chief, until December 1886. The newspaper was a pioneer in its field. Collodi died at the peak of his success on October 26, 1890, one month prior to his 64th birthday. He thus managed to enjoy the immense success of his puppet character - who after having passed many trials, managed to become a real child - for only four years. For the anniversary of Collodi's death, on November 24 there was free entrance to the show 'Enigma Pinocchio. Da Giacometti a LaChapelle' , curated by Lucia Fiaschi with assistance from Ambra Nepi. The exhibition will remain open until March 22 and includes 45 works such as sculptures, painting, photos, and videos by Munari, Giacomelli, LaChapelle, Ceroli, Paladino, Calder, Ontani, Toscani, and Benigni and others. Sam Havadtoy, for example, with his 'Stalin with Pinocchio's Nose' (2016) criticised childhood in Hungary, while Francesco De Molfetta's puppet resembles Hitler. Rizzoli has meanwhile published 'Le Avventure di Pinocchio' (Rizzoli, pp 392, euro 34,90) with paintings by Marcello Jori in a new edition and on December 19 'Pinocchio' by Matteo Garrone will be in cinemas. Meanwhile, Roberto Latini is putting 'Mangiafoco' with Pinocchio as a character on stage, with its debut on November 21 at the Serra del Sole di Matera. It will also be on stage in Milan at Teatro Studio Melato between November 28 and December 22. On November 25, the 'Pinocchio di Carlo Lorenzini 2019' award will be given.