Rugby: Italy ring changes for Canada

Rome, September 24 - Italy coach Conor O'Shea has revamped his starting XV for Thursday's match against Canada, making 10 changes to the side that beat 47-22 Namibia in their Rugby World Cup opener. Only backs Jayden Hayward, Tommaso Allan, Tommaso Benvenuti and forwards Luca Bigi and Braam Steyn also started against Namibia, with inspirational captain Sergio Parisse rested for the Azzurri's second Pool B game. "All the players would like to always be out there and Sergio is no exception," O'Shea said. "But sometimes you have to take decisions for their good. "We have two matches in four days and I have to make difference choices". Lock Dean Budd will take over as skipper on Thursday. Italy will have an untested half-back pairing against the Canadians, with scrumhalf Callum Braley combing with flyhalf Allan. The Azzurri have won seven of the nine previous matches against Canada. Italy are in a tough group that also features rugby superpowers New Zealand and South Africa and it would be a huge surprise if they were to finish in the top two to qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time ever. Italy: 1. Andrea Lovotti 2. Luca Bigi 3. Simone Ferrari 4. David Sisi 5. Dean Budd (captain) 6. Sebastian Negri 7. Jake Polledri 8. Braam Steyn 9. Callum Braley 10. Tommaso Allan 11. Giulio Bisegni 12. Jayden Hayward 13. Michele Campagnaro 14. Tommaso Benvenuti 15. Matteo Minozzi; Replacements: 16. Federico Zani 17. Nicola Quaglio 18. Marco Riccioni 19. Federico Ruzza 20. Maxime Mbandà 21. Guglielmo Palazzani 22. Carlo Canna 23. Mattia Bellini.