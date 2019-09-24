Martedì 24 Settembre 2019 | 16:14

Milan
Populous vision for new San Siro revealed

Rome
Over 500 lots of ranitidine medicines pulled in Italy

Rome
Rugby: Italy ring changes for Canada

Milan
Man kills partner, attempts suicide

Milan
Milan Women's Fashion Week bursting with colours

Rome
Italy to register first-ever drop in new cancer cases

New York
Migrant agreement is turning point says Conte

Messina
Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking in Messina

Rome
Italian FM calls for answers on Regeni's death from Egypt

Milan
Mother and 2-yr-old daughter plunge from 8th floor, mom dies

Valletta
Italy's Lamorgese hails deal on sharing migrant burden (2)

Il nuovo allenatore
Bari, Vivarini in campo al San Nicola in match contro Monopoli

TarantoAl Paolo VI
Taranto, in cella insospettabile 55enne: in casa aveva mezzo chilo di eroina

BariIl caso
Bari, guerra dei gazebo: ennesima proroga: «Ma ci vogliono la regole»

BatCriminalità
Barletta, parroco aggredito: il sindaco scrive al prefetto

BrindisiDenunciato 58enne
Latiano, insultato se la prende con 14enne che non c'entra nulla e gli strappa l'orecchino

PotenzaIl fenomeno
Emergenza cinghiali a Potenza: l'Anci chiede un incontro alla Regione

LecceDai carabinieri
Lecce, in giro con 9kg di hashish, passamontagna e bastone: arrestato 26enne

Foggianel Foggiano
S.Giovanni Rotondo: coppia coltivava cannabis in casa, arrestati

MateraLa sentenza
Matera, mobbing all'ispettorato del lavoro: condanna

Rome

Rugby: Italy ring changes for Canada

Captain Parisse rested for second World Cup game

Rome, September 24 - Italy coach Conor O'Shea has revamped his starting XV for Thursday's match against Canada, making 10 changes to the side that beat 47-22 Namibia in their Rugby World Cup opener. Only backs Jayden Hayward, Tommaso Allan, Tommaso Benvenuti and forwards Luca Bigi and Braam Steyn also started against Namibia, with inspirational captain Sergio Parisse rested for the Azzurri's second Pool B game. "All the players would like to always be out there and Sergio is no exception," O'Shea said. "But sometimes you have to take decisions for their good. "We have two matches in four days and I have to make difference choices". Lock Dean Budd will take over as skipper on Thursday. Italy will have an untested half-back pairing against the Canadians, with scrumhalf Callum Braley combing with flyhalf Allan. The Azzurri have won seven of the nine previous matches against Canada. Italy are in a tough group that also features rugby superpowers New Zealand and South Africa and it would be a huge surprise if they were to finish in the top two to qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time ever. Italy: 1. Andrea Lovotti 2. Luca Bigi 3. Simone Ferrari 4. David Sisi 5. Dean Budd (captain) 6. Sebastian Negri 7. Jake Polledri 8. Braam Steyn 9. Callum Braley 10. Tommaso Allan 11. Giulio Bisegni 12. Jayden Hayward 13. Michele Campagnaro 14. Tommaso Benvenuti 15. Matteo Minozzi; Replacements: 16. Federico Zani 17. Nicola Quaglio 18. Marco Riccioni 19. Federico Ruzza 20. Maxime Mbandà 21. Guglielmo Palazzani 22. Carlo Canna 23. Mattia Bellini.

