Four held in Rome metro escalator breakdowns case

Rome, September 12 - Italian police are carrying out preventive detention warrants for four people in relation to the breakdown of escalators at two Rome metro stations, Repubblica and Barberini, sources said Thursday. Two of the four are employees of the Rome metro company, Metro Roma, and two of the municipal transport company ATAC, the sources said. They have been charged with fraud in public supplies and aggravated personal injuries. According to investigators, the escalators were "tampered with". They also suffered form a "complete lack of maintenance". Police said "there is still a state of danger at the facilities". The probe shed light on the causes of the accident on October 23 last year, when some fans of CSKA Moscow were injured when the escalator at Repubblica gave way. The operation also unearthed the causes of the breakdown of the escalators at Barberini on March 21. The Repubblica stop on line A remained closed for eight months before being reopened on June 26. Barberini is still closed. The Spagna stop on the same line was also closed, meaning that for a long while three of the main stations on the A line were out of commission for angry commuters. But many Rome metro escalators are still out of order: eight on line A, six on line B and one on line C.