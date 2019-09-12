Giovedì 12 Settembre 2019 | 16:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant sharing

EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant sharing

 
Zagreb
Croatia protests D'Annunzio statue in Trieste

Croatia protests D'Annunzio statue in Trieste

 
Pavia
2 workers die, 2 missing at farm near Pavia

2 workers die, 2 missing at farm near Pavia

 
Rome
Zingaretti open to M5S-PD alliance for regional elections

Zingaretti open to M5S-PD alliance for regional elections

 
Milan
Bourse up 0.7%, spread down to 145 on ECB

Bourse up 0.7%, spread down to 145 on ECB

 
Rome
Four held in Rome metro escalator breakdowns case

Four held in Rome metro escalator breakdowns case

 
Rome
Green group sounds school building safety alert

Green group sounds school building safety alert

 
Caserta
Man shoots man after soccer ability mocked

Man shoots man after soccer ability mocked

 
Foggia
Volunteers fined while giving food to homeless at station

Volunteers fined while giving food to homeless at station

 
Rome
Undersecretary appointments put off

Undersecretary appointments put off

 
Foggia
Volunteers fined while giving food to homeless at station

Volunteers fined while giving food to homeless at station

 

Il Biancorosso

Parla il centrocampista
Bianco si confessa: «Ricomincio dal Bari»

Bianco si confessa: «Ricomincio dal Bari»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinel barese
Polignano, nell'auto 3kg di datteri di mare conservati male: denunciato 48enne

Polignano, nell'auto 3kg di datteri di mare conservati male: denunciato 48enne

 
TarantoNel tarantino
Ginosa, tir contromano sulla SS106: polizia stradale multa conducente che aveva guidato più ore del consentito

Ginosa, tir contromano sulla SS106: polizia stradale multa conducente che aveva guidato più ore del consentito

 
MateraL'indiscrezione
Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Orta Nova, 4 banditi rapinano area di servizio su SS16 con fucile: indagano cc

Orta Nova, 4 banditi rapinano area di servizio su SS16 con fucile: indagano cc

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni: 2 cc domano incendio in un residence, premiati dal comandante provinciale

S.Vito dei Normanni: 2 cc domano incendio in un residence, premiati dal comandante provinciale

 
PotenzaLegge Lorenzin
Basilicata, tutti i bambini vaccinati: nessuno stop all'ingresso delle scuole

Basilicata, tutti i bambini vaccinati: nessuno stop all'ingresso delle scuole

 
LecceAgricoltura
Xylella, allarme Coldiretti: «A Lecce 90% di olio in meno, frantoi pronti a chiudere»

Xylella, allarme Coldiretti: «A Lecce 90% di olio in meno, frantoi pronti a chiudere»

 
BatIl campione
Mennea, a 40 anni dal record i numeri e le curiosità sul barlettano che ha cambiato la storia della corsa

Mennea, a 40 anni dal record i numeri e le curiosità sul barlettano che ha cambiato la storia della corsa

 

i più letti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Bari, agguato a San Pio: uomo ucciso con colpi d'arma da fuoco

Bari, pregiudicato sparato a S.Pio: c'è l'ombra di una faida nel clan Strisciuglio

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Polignano, yacht entra nella grotta delle Monache: armatore multato

Polignano, yacht entra nella grotta delle Monache: armatore multato

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Un pentito salentino svela: «Veleni interrati dalla mafia sepolti intorno a Casarano»

Rome

Four held in Rome metro escalator breakdowns case

2 ATAC employees, 2 Metro Roma, for fraud and injury

Four held in Rome metro escalator breakdowns case

Rome, September 12 - Italian police are carrying out preventive detention warrants for four people in relation to the breakdown of escalators at two Rome metro stations, Repubblica and Barberini, sources said Thursday. Two of the four are employees of the Rome metro company, Metro Roma, and two of the municipal transport company ATAC, the sources said. They have been charged with fraud in public supplies and aggravated personal injuries. According to investigators, the escalators were "tampered with". They also suffered form a "complete lack of maintenance". Police said "there is still a state of danger at the facilities". The probe shed light on the causes of the accident on October 23 last year, when some fans of CSKA Moscow were injured when the escalator at Repubblica gave way. The operation also unearthed the causes of the breakdown of the escalators at Barberini on March 21. The Repubblica stop on line A remained closed for eight months before being reopened on June 26. Barberini is still closed. The Spagna stop on the same line was also closed, meaning that for a long while three of the main stations on the A line were out of commission for angry commuters. But many Rome metro escalators are still out of order: eight on line A, six on line B and one on line C.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati