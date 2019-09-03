Ultra says knows who killed 'Diabolik'

Rome, September 3 - A far-right Lazio ultra said Monday he knew who killed Lazio ultra Fabrizio Piscitelli aka Diabolik, murdered in a mafia-style exceution in Rome on August 7. Fabio Gaudenzi, who received a three-year sentence in the Capital Mafia case and is considered close to the ringleader of that sprawling case, rightist and gangster Massimo Carminati, appeared in a video holding a gun and wearing a ski mask. He announced his own imminent arrest and promised revelations about who ordered Piscitelli's murder. "I'll talk about the man who ordered the (murder) and a lot of other things. This if the real mafia and not the 2014 one," he said in the video posted to Internet. Gaudenzi said he was about to be arrested for "possessing war weapons". "Since 1992 I have belonged to an elite far-right group called 'the fascists of north Rome, led by Massimo Carminati". He listed alleged members as "Fabrizio Piscitelli, Luca e Fabrizio Caroccia, Maurizio Boccacci, Riccardo Brugia and Massimo Carminati".