Forlì
Couple leave toddler on train

Rome
Stone falls off Aurelian Walls

Rome
Almost 30,000 voters on Rousseau in 1st 2 hrs

Rome
Ultra says knows who killed 'Diabolik'

Milan
Russians at Hotel Metropol ID'd

Pordenone
1,300 scammed in luxury car fraud across Italy

September 3
Woman, 84, killed in home near Siena (6)

September 3
Woman, 84, killed in home near Siena

Rome
Mare Jonio ship seized

Rome
M5S online vote on govt deal with PD starts

MOSCA

Il Biancorosso

Calciomercato
Il Bari pesca altri due tasselli: arrivano Awua e Bianco

Leccenel Salento
Racale, investita da camion all'incrocio: muore donna 73enne

BariNel barese
Muri imbrattati a Monopoli, identificato writer 16enne: genitori collaborano a indagini

TarantoNel tarantino
Castellaneta, parla il sindaco: «Verso la riapertura del punto nascite»

FoggiaL'allarme
Isole Tremiti, un'alga bruna sta mettendo a rischio le Gorgonie sul fondale

Potenzanel potentino
Imponevano con violenza il monopolio nel commercio della paglia: 2 arresti a Melfi

Brindisiin una villa nel brindisino
Latiano, allaccio abusivo a rete elettrica, 21mila euro di energia «rubati» in 7 anni: 3 arresti

MateraCrisi di governo
Toti in visita a Matera: «Intesa Pd-M5s è senza prospettive»

BatDal 5 all'8 settembre
Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

Rome

Ultra says knows who killed 'Diabolik'

Far-rightist linked to Capital Mafia ringleader Carminati

Ultra says knows who killed 'Diabolik'

Rome, September 3 - A far-right Lazio ultra said Monday he knew who killed Lazio ultra Fabrizio Piscitelli aka Diabolik, murdered in a mafia-style exceution in Rome on August 7. Fabio Gaudenzi, who received a three-year sentence in the Capital Mafia case and is considered close to the ringleader of that sprawling case, rightist and gangster Massimo Carminati, appeared in a video holding a gun and wearing a ski mask. He announced his own imminent arrest and promised revelations about who ordered Piscitelli's murder. "I'll talk about the man who ordered the (murder) and a lot of other things. This if the real mafia and not the 2014 one," he said in the video posted to Internet. Gaudenzi said he was about to be arrested for "possessing war weapons". "Since 1992 I have belonged to an elite far-right group called 'the fascists of north Rome, led by Massimo Carminati". He listed alleged members as "Fabrizio Piscitelli, Luca e Fabrizio Caroccia, Maurizio Boccacci, Riccardo Brugia and Massimo Carminati".

