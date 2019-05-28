Martedì 28 Maggio 2019 | 18:32

Rome
Stop rowing industrialists tell political class

Brussels
Salvini wrong to bang fists on table at EU -Berlusconi

Rome
>>>ANSA/ 'Apollo soundtrack' stars in Matera

Rome
Salvini presents League flat-tax proposal costing 30 bn

Rome
Video cameras to be mandatory for nurseries, care homes

Venice
Spanish anarchist held over Treviso bombs

Rome
One-year-old dies in Rome nursery

Bologna
Ex rightwing militant probed over Bologna bombing

Rome
Neural-stem-cell injection for ALS patients safe - paper

Rome
Don't sent us letters, Salvini tells Commission

Milan
Soccer: Gattuso, Leonardo set to leave Milan - sources

Bari, Cacioli e Pozzebon salutanoIl club punta su giocatori più giovani

TarantoL'aggressione
Taranto, rapina nei bagni della stazione un anziano con un coltello: arrestato

BariLa proposta
Bari, nel cantiere di Japigia Decaro al suo assessore: resta con me

FoggiaA San Giovanni Rotondo
Sla, pronta la fase 2: trapianti sicuri con le cellule staminali

MateraCriminalità
Montescaglioso, freddato un 52enne: cadavere recuperato dai Vvf

PotenzaI risultati delle comunali
Potenza, si va al ballottaggio: sfida fra Tramutoli e Guarente. Gli scenari

BrindisiUn ginecologo
Brindisi, si esercitava su fette di bovino in sala operatoria: denunciato medico

LecceIl neo sindaco
Salvemini vince al primo turno: è festa a Lecce

BatIn piazza
Canosa, incendiata auto di avvocato ex assessore regionale

Europee, gli exit poll: Lega primo partito Pd avanti al M5S, seguono Fi e Fdi Puglia e Basilicata, al via gli scrutini

Europee, in Puglia M5S primo partito al 26%, Lega avanza al 25%. Basilicata, pentastellati al 29,6%

Gli europarlamentari pugliesi elettiGentile in forse, la Matera non ce la fa

Gli europarlamentari pugliesi eletti. Fuori la Gentile (Pd) e Matera (FI)

Riflettori puntati sui capoluoghia Bari sei candidati sindacoSfide a Foggia, Lecce e Potenza

Bari,Decaro vittoria bis: 66% Vd
Lecce, Salvemini a primo turno VD
I sindaci di Puglia e Basilicata

Bari, gioie e dolori delle urne: dai 4mila voti di Mauridonoia al tramonto dei big

Amministrative 2019, ecco l'esito degli scrutini in Puglia

Rome

>>>ANSA/ 'Apollo soundtrack' stars in Matera

Concert features images from space and Brian Eno's music

(by Francesca Pierleoni). Rome, May 28 - Over 36 years ago, Brian Eno wrote the soundtrack for Apollo - renamed For All Mankind for its 1989 release - Al Reinert's documentary on the first missions to the moon, with his brother Roger and Daniel Lanois. The documentary was nominated for an Oscar. And fifty years after the first moon landing, the soundtrack will be the star in Matera, the European capital of culture, of a multimedia concert on July 18, 'Apollo soundtrack', starring British band Icebreaker with Roger Eno, steel guitarist B.J. Cole and Irish cellist Gyda Valtysdottir. Brian Eno may also perform. Satellite mages provided by Matera's Space Center will be screened during the concert. The images will be at the center of a show in September called 'Mediterranea'. "I can't wait to play in Matera", Brian Eno's younger brother Roger said on the phone. Brian Eno has also written the soundtrack for films including 9 weeks and Trainspotting. "I'm in my studio doing music during a very sad day for Britain, and not just for the climate.. Sorry for Brexit", he said. The concert, which will be performed for the first time outside Great Britain, "will last a total of two hours and it will be accessible with a passport of temporary Matera citizenship, which allows to participate in all events in Matera in 2019 for 19 euros", said Paolo Verri, the director of the foundation Matera Basilicata 2019. "It will be an opportunity to pay homage to Rocco Petrone, the son of migrants from Lucania (Basilicata), who supervised NASA launches and the entire Apollo Program". James Poke is the co-founder of the Icebreaker, the music ensemble with 12 members who have already performed the Apollo Soundtrack in the re-arranged version by South-Korea's Wujun Lee, the composer chosen by Brian Eno. He said that "interaction between space, science and music is very interesting". Poke announced that the band is in talks with the Dutch space agency "for a project for next year". "Many think science is different from artistic expression but it's not like that, the same discipline, creativity and imagination are necessary", he concluded.

