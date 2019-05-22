Sandrini released in Syria say militia (4)

Rome, May 22 - Alessandro Sandrini, a Brescia native who was taken hostage near the Turkey-Syria border in October 2016, has been released by an anti-government group near Idlib, the militia said Wednesday. The self-styled 'government of salvation' published photos of Sandrini, 32, on social network and said that he had been in the hands of a gang of criminals. There has thus far not been any confirmation from Italian sources. Sandrini's kidnapping was only reported in December 2017, a year after he disappeared after travelling to Turkey in October 2016.