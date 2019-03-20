Orsetti's body has been recovered, family says

Florence, March 20 - The body of Lorenzo Orsetti, a 33-year-old Florence native who was fighting with the Kurdish YPG militia and who ISIS said it killed in a battle at Baghuz in eastern Syria, has been recovered and talen to a hospital in Iraqi Kurdistan, Orsetti's uncle Luca Rasoti told a press conference in Florence on Wednesday. Orsetti's father Alessandro thanked Kurdish militants for undertaking a military action to recover the body. "Lorenzo would have wanted to be buried in the cemetery of Kurdish martyrs, but he left the choice up to us; a choice I hope no (other) parent ever has to make," Orsetti's father said.