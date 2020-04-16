Money Heist - La Casa de Papel, sexy ballet behind the scenes

Úrsula Corberó, Tokyo in «Money Heist - La Casa de Papel» (Netflix), publishes on Instagram the video of a happy and carefree moment in which some protagonists go wild in a sexy ballet in Thailand.

To perform are Úrsula Corberó, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo and Álvaro Morte respectively Tokyo, Denver, Stockholm and the Professor in the worldwide successful television series «Money Heist - La Casa de Papel» produced by the giant Netflix.

«Happy times» writes Úrsula Corberó, recalling the happy times of when they were in Thailand to shoot some scenes from the third season of «Money Heist - La Casa de Papel» where, after running away with a billion euros stolen from the Spanish State Mint, the Professor receives a call: one of the gang members has been captured. It is Rio (Miguel Herrán). Tokyo, which was on an island paradise with him flees. And he manages to embrace the Professor in Thailand. The only way to save Rio and protect everyone's secret is to bring the gang together to organize a new blow, the biggest ever: the one at the Bank of Spain and melt all the gold in the bunker.

In season 4 the blow to the Bank of Spain continues: how will it end for the protagonists of «Money Heist - La Casa de Papel»? To find out, you just have to watch the series on Netflix (movie Instagram - @ursulolita).