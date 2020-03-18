Coronavirus: 2,629 medical professionals infected - report

Rome, March 18 - The number of healthcare professionals infected with coronavirus in Italy has risen to 2,629, or 8.3% of total cases, as of March 17, according to a report drafted by the Foundation Gimbe which is based on data of the Superior Health Institute (ISS). The results of the study were released on Wednesday by the foundation's president, Nino Cartabellotta, on Twitter. "The number of infected health operators is huge", Cartabellotta told ANSA. He added that "8.3% of total cases is more than double the percentage of the Chinese cohort".