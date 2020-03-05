Tutankhamon show in Milan despite coronavirus emergency

(ANSAmed) - MILAN, MARCH 5 - An exhibition titled "Journey Beyond the Darkness: Tutankhamon RealExperience" opens Thursday at Milan's Palazzo Reale, despite the ongoing coronavirus emergency, and it will be joined on March 11 by the exhibition "Under the Sky of Nut: Divine Egypt" at the Milan Archaeological Museum. The 'journey to the beyond' is not only that of the famous pharaoh, but also the visitor, who will be able to "experience" the Egyptian afterlife through immersive projections and about 70 precious objects on loan from the Milan Archaeological Museum and the Florence Archaeological Museum. The exhibition is also a chance to see the so-called 'Corredo Busca' items together, which include a mummy, a sarcophagus, a papyrus, and a statue of the god Amon with features of Tuntankhamon, on loan from the Fritz Beherens Foundation and the August Kestner Museum in Hanover. The show is curated by Sandro Vannini and sponsored by the Palazzo Reale with Civita Shows and Museums and Laboratoriorosso. The exhibition at the Milan Archaeological Museum, dedicated to the nature of the gods, will put 150 artifacts on display, including sarcophagi, votive reliefs, mummies, and funerary objects. A discount ticket is available for visitors who wish to see both exhibitions.(ANSAmed).