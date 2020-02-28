Woman arrested in Bologna for abandoning baby in Rome

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
Bologna
28 Febbraio 2020
Bologna, February 28 - Polfer railway police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old woman in Bologna for abandoning a seven-month-old in his pram in Rome. Police sources said the woman was on board a train travelling to Munich from Rome. The 25-year-old, who was born in Italy and is of Croatian origin, was travelling with a five-year-old girl, reportedly another daughter. She was charged with abandoning a minor and taken to the Dozza prison in Bologna. The five-year-old was reportedly in good condition except for a light bruise on a cheekbone, said doctors at the pediatric Hospital Sant'Orsola who visited her. The minor was entrusted to social services, police sources said.
