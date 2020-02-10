Lunedì 10 Febbraio 2020 | 13:35

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Teramo
Don't close national, cultural borders - Mattarella

Don't close national, cultural borders - Mattarella

 
Rome
Italian tourist trips down 9% in 2019 - ISTAT

Italian tourist trips down 9% in 2019 - ISTAT

 
Ferrara
Soccer: SPAL sack Semplici, Di Biagio in

Soccer: SPAL sack Semplici, Di Biagio in

 
Garmisch
Skiing: Goggia season over after breaking arm

Skiing: Goggia season over after breaking arm

 
Sanremo
Diodato wins Sanremo

Diodato wins Sanremo

 
Modena
Music: Opera star Mirella Freni dies

Music: Opera star Mirella Freni dies

 
Palermo
Black man racially attacked in Palermo

Black man racially attacked in Palermo

 
Rome
Foibe 'national disaster', no to denialism - Mattarella

Foibe 'national disaster', no to denialism - Mattarella

 
Rome
Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

 
Rome

Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: Don't take excessive measures says China

Coronavirus: Don't take excessive measures says China

 

Il Biancorosso

finisce 2-2 a Monopoli
Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'epidemia
«I miei giorni in Cina schivando il Coronavirus»: parla ingegnere barese

«I miei giorni in Cina schivando il Coronavirus»: parla ingegnere barese

 
Potenzacittà europea dello sport
Potenza, Roberto Urgesi e il sogno della piscina olimpionica

Potenza, Roberto Urgesi e il sogno della piscina olimpionica

 
Tarantol'evento
«Diodato, suoniamo insieme», l'invito a Taranto dell'Orchestra Magna Grecia

«Diodato, suoniamo insieme», l'invito a Taranto dell'Orchestra Magna Grecia

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, insulto sessista, poi un calcio in faccia: 33enne operata, si cerca responsabile

Ceglie Messapica, insulto sessista, poi un calcio in faccia: 33enne operata, si cerca responsabile

 
Leccenel salento
Gallipoli, armi e «guerra» per il controllo del servizio navette estive: 6 arresti

Gallipoli, armi e «guerra» per il controllo del servizio navette estive: 6 arresti

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, tre camion carichi di sigarette assaltati da commando sulla A16

Cerignola, tre camion carichi di sigarette assaltati da commando sulla A16

 
BatUnder 20
Lancio del peso, un biscegliese campione italiano indoor

Lancio del peso, un biscegliese campione italiano indoor

 
MateraL'evento
Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

 

i più letti

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Finge di essere nei corpi speciali, ma in realtà vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato

Si finge nei corpi speciali, ma vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato dalla moglie

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Modena

Music: Opera star Mirella Freni dies

Great soprano, longtime Pavarotti partner dead at 84

Music: Opera star Mirella Freni dies

Modena, February 9 - Opera star and great soprano Mirella Freni died in her home in Modena after a long illness on Sunday, sources said. She would have turned 85 on February 27. Freni's was one of the most beautiful and distinctive voices in opera and she brought Italian 'bel canto' signing to the world. She was the same age and from the same city as longtime partner, the supertenor Luciano Pavarotti, with whom she recorded some of the most memorable duets in opera history. When he died in 2007 she said "I have lost a brother". After debuting in 1955 at the age of 20, Freni went on to perform at the world's greatest opera houses including La Scala in Milan, the Metropolitan in New York, the Paris Opera, the Bolshoj in Moscow, Covent Garden in London, Staatsoper in Vienna, the Festspielhaus in Salisburgo, the Colon in Buenos Aires, the Opera of Washington, and the National Theatre in Tokyo, to name a few. She worked with conductors and producers including Von Karajan, Giulini, Pretre, Kleiber, Solti, Abbado, Sinopoli, Muti, Osawa, Visconti, Strehler, Zeffirelli, Ronconi, Barrault, and Ponnelle. In 2005 New York's Metropolitan organised a gala for the 40th anniversary of her first performance there and her 50 year career. In 2015 La Scala and Modena's Pavarotti Theatre devoted an evening to her. Freni had "a beautiful and well-schooled voice and a charming stage presence", according to her Wikipedia entry. Born Mirella Fregni, in Modena, she studied at the Bologna Music Conservatory with Ettore Campogalliani. She made her debut in her hometown in 1955, as Micaela in Carmen. That same year, she married pianist Leone Magiera, with whom she had a daughter, whom she called Micaela. After winning the Viotto vocal competition in 1957, she sang with the Netherlands Opera, then was invited at the Glyndebourne Festival, and the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden in 1961. She made her debut at La Scala in Milan in 1962. Her New York Metropolitan Opera debut came in 1965, as Mimi in La bohème, a role she remained closely associated with throughout her career. She began her career by singing soubrette roles, such as Susanna, Zerlina, Adina, Nanetta, etc., and then moved to more lyric roles such as Mimi, Marguerite, Juliet, etc., and eventually more dramatic roles such as Violetta, Amelia, Desdemona, Cio-Cio-San, Tosca, Medea, Wally, Maddalena, Giulia etc., with equal success. After her divorce from Magiera, she married Bulgarian bass Nicolai Ghiaurov in 1981.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati