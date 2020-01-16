Giovedì 16 Gennaio 2020 | 13:05

Rome
All anti-Semites are our enemies - Salvini

All anti-Semites are our enemies - Salvini

 
Rome
Salvini mustn't legitimise far-right groups-Di Segni

Salvini mustn't legitimise far-right groups-Di Segni

 
Rome
Worried about anti-Semitism in Italy - Jewish leader

Worried about anti-Semitism in Italy - Jewish leader

 
Rome
Smog alert intensifies, Raggi defends Rome diesel ban

Smog alert intensifies, Raggi defends Rome diesel ban

 
Rome
Foreign tourists spent 40bn in Italy in 10 mts of 2019

Foreign tourists spent 40bn in Italy in 10 mts of 2019

 
Foggia
Bomb attack on elderly centre employing mafia witness

Bomb attack on elderly centre employing mafia witness

 
Rome
Rift opens within govt over statute of limitations

Rift opens within govt over statute of limitations

 
Rome

Renzi isolated within ruling coalition - Bonafede

 
Florence
Soccer:Gasperini hits back at 'son of b**ch' Fiorentina fans

Soccer:Gasperini hits back at 'son of b**ch' Fiorentina fans

 
Rome
Cmte OKs cutting Senate voting age to 18

Cmte OKs cutting Senate voting age to 18

 
Florence
Probe into death of disabled man after fall

Probe into death of disabled man after fall

 

biancorossi
Bari, ecco la stagione del riscatto

Bari, ecco la stagione del riscatto

 

Barial Galleria
«Hammamet», il regista Gianni Amelio incontra il pubblico a Bari

«Hammamet», il regista Gianni Amelio incontra il pubblico a Bari

 
Lecceoriginario di Copertino
Costringeva ragazzine a inviargli foto osé su Facebook: salentino arrestato a Palermo

Costringeva ragazzine a inviargli foto osé su Facebook: salentino arrestato a Palermo

 
Foggiadalla polizia
Foggia, risse e problemi di ordine pubblico: chiuso locale

Foggia, risse e problemi di ordine pubblico: chiuso locale

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni, 79enne abbandona in strada 4 cagnolini di pochi giorni, denunciato

S.Vito dei Normanni, 79enne abbandona in strada 4 cagnolini di pochi giorni, denunciato

 
PotenzaÈ in ospedale
Potenza, 80enne accoltella la moglie in casa: ricoverata al S.Carlo

Potenza, 80enne accoltella la moglie in casa: ricoverata al S.Carlo

 
Tarantosalvati
Taranto, sbarcati al molo S.Cataldo i 119 migranti a bordo della Sea Watch 3

Taranto, sbarcati al molo S.Cataldo i 119 migranti a bordo della Sea Watch 3

 
BatTragedia sfiorata
Andria, bambina investita da auto finisce in ospedale

Andria, bambina investita da auto finisce in ospedale

 
Materail bilancio
Matera, boom di visitatori a «Casa Noha»

Matera, boom di visitatori a «Casa Noha»

 

Rome

Rift opens within govt over statute of limitations

Ex-premier's IV party broke ranks over statute of limitations

Rift opens within govt over statute of limitations

Rome, January 16 - Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said Matteo Renzi was isolated within the ruling coalition after the ex-premier's Italia Viva (IV) party broke ranks over changes to the statute of limitations. IV sided with the opposition centre right on Wednesday in a vote on a bill seeking to overturn a reform drafted by Bonafede, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), that puts the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling. The aim of Bonafede's reform is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. But the centre right and IV say that there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse. The M5S and Renzi's former group, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), narrowly managed to defeat the bill presented by a member of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party in a vote in a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. "I take note of the fact that Italia Viva has isolated itself within the ruling majority by voting with Forza Italia and the opposition parties," Bonafede told Radio Capital. "The proposal to abolish the (changes to) the statute of limitations did not get through. "We stopped FI and the centre right. "My job is to give citizens a reform that makes it possible for them to have criminal trials in reasonable time-frames". The M5S and the PD were fierce rivals when Renzi was head of the latter. But they formed an alliance last year after League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on Premier Giuseppe Conte's first government, which was based on a M5S-Legaue coalition. Renzi, who subsequently formed his own group that pledged to continue to support the second government, on Thursday defended Italia Viva's conduct. "We didn't break the ruling majority, we just defended the rule of law," Renzi said on Facebook. "We will continue to do so, including without the permission of the populists - new populists and old populists. "We formed a government together to send Salvini packing, not to turn into the M5S". Photo: Matteo Renzi

