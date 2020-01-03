Venerdì 03 Gennaio 2020 | 15:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italy ups foreign base security after Soleimani hit

Italy ups foreign base security after Soleimani hit

 
Bologna
Man falls down B&B stairs in Bologna, dies 4 days later

Man falls down B&B stairs in Bologna, dies 4 days later

 
Cagliari
Priest chases off burglars in Sardinia

Priest chases off burglars in Sardinia

 
Milan
15 organs transplanted in Milan in five days

15 organs transplanted in Milan in five days

 
Vatican City
Never give in to euthanasia pope tells operators

Never give in to euthanasia pope tells operators

 
Rome
Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

 
Brescia
Woman dies of meningitis

Woman dies of meningitis

 
Rome
Salvini defends himself over Gregoretti case

Salvini defends himself over Gregoretti case

 
Rome
Salvini thanks Trump for taking out Soleimani

Salvini thanks Trump for taking out Soleimani

 
Rome
M5S suffers more defections

M5S suffers more defections

 
Turin
Man arrested for trying to strangle partner

Man arrested for trying to strangle partner

 

Il Biancorosso

calciomercato
Qualità, fantasia e duttilità: le parole d'ordine del Bari

Qualità, fantasia e duttilità: le parole d'ordine del Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantol'episodio
Taranto, cade rotolo acciaio in stabilimento Mittal. Fim: «Caso non sporadico»

Taranto, cade rotolo acciaio in stabilimento Mittal. Fim: «Caso non sporadico»

 
Potenzala statistica
I lucani vogliono le nozze in chiesa: regione ultima in Italia per matrimoni e unioni civili

I lucani vogliono le nozze in chiesa: regione ultima in Italia per matrimoni e unioni civili

 
Bariil caso
Pizzo su luminarie festa patronale a Carbonara di Bari, in due a processo

Pizzo su luminarie festa patronale a Carbonara di Bari, in due a processo

 
Lecceil 31 dicembre
Lecce, cucciola di 11 mesi muore d'infarto per i botti di Capodanno sotto gli occhi dei padroni

Lecce, cucciola di 11 mesi muore d'infarto per i botti di Capodanno sotto gli occhi dei padroni

 
Brindisinel brindisino
Mesagne, da casa e dal negozio allacciati abusivamente alla rete elettrica: arrestati marito e moglie

Mesagne, da casa e dal negozio allacciati abusivamente alla rete elettrica: arrestati marito e moglie

 
Batil fenomeno
Andria, furti e prezzi bassi: agricoltori in ginocchio

Andria, furti e prezzi bassi: agricoltori in ginocchio

 
FoggiaIl riconoscimento
Premio Città di Foggia al procuratore Ludovico Vaccaro

Premio Città di Foggia al procuratore Ludovico Vaccaro

 
Materacommercio
Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

 

i più letti

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente, sarà operato nei prossimi giorni

Bari, cede il contro soffitto nell’hotel Excelsior mentre ballano al veglione di Capodanno

Bari, cede il controsoffitto dell’hotel Excelsior mentre la gente balla al veglione di Capodanno

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,6 mln in un solo giorno

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,7 mln in un solo giorno

Foggia, commerciante giustiziato in pieno centro nella sua auto: due colpi alla testa

Foggia, commerciante giustiziato in pieno centro nella sua auto: due colpi alla testa VD

Bari, scontro fra due auto: coinvolto anche il comico Uccio De Santis

Scontro a Bari, distrutta l’auto del comico Uccio De Santis: «Io vivo per miracolo»

Vatican City

Never give in to euthanasia pope tells operators

Conscientious objection is 'yes to life' says Francis

Never give in to euthanasia pope tells operators

Vatican City, January 3 - Pope Francis urged medical operators worldwide not to "give in" to euthanasia and assisted suicide. In a message for the 28th World Day of the Sick on February 11, Francis said "dear health operators, every diagnostic, preventive, therapeutic, research, care and rehabilitation intervention is aimed at the sick person, where the noun 'person' always comes before the adjective 'sick'. "Therefore, may your action always be aimed at the dignity and life of the person, without any yielding to acts of an euthanasia nature, of assisted suicide or suppression of life, not even when the state of the illness is irreversible." Assisted suicide has come to the fore in Italy recently after a Milan court acquitted right-to-die activist Marco Cappato of helping blind and tetraplegic Italian former disk jockey, Dj Fabo, commit assisted suicide in a Swiss clinic. The pope went on to say that conscientious objection in these by medical professionals who refuse to assist these cases was a "yes to life". "In certain cases, conscientious objection is for you the necessary choice to remain coherent with this 'yes' to life and the person," he told the health operators in his World Sick Day message. "In any case, your professionality,animated by Christian charity, will be the best service for the true human right, that is the right to life. "When you cannot cure, you can always treat with gestures and procedures that give comfort and relief to the sick". On December 23 a Milan court acquitted Cappato of charges of assisting suicide after he helped Fabiano Antoniani, better known as DJ Fabo, take his own life at a Swiss clinic in 2017. The case returned to Milan after the Constitutional Court ruled in September that assisting suicide is lawful in some cases when asked for an opinion on it. Cappato, a Radical party member, said "I acted for freedom of choice and for the right to individual self-determination". He was acquitted with the full formula of "a crime was not committed," judicial sources said. The sentence was greeted with a long round of applause from the court. DJ Fabo's former girlfriend, Valeria Imbrugno, said he would have celebrated the verdict. "What I can say is that Fabiano today, together with me, would have celebrated because it is a battle he believed in from the start," she said. "It is a battle for the freedom of all". The sentence was hailed by Italian right to die groups and progressive politicians. The head of the right to die Luca Coscioni Association, Filomena Gallo, said "today's acquittal of Marco Cappato gives freedom to freedom." She said that "the road that we started out on was the right one, from the start". Gallo also called for the Italian political world to now take action on the basis of the sentence and legislate on end of life issues. "Politics is at a standstill on these issues and there has not been any law on end of life issues and euthanasia since 2013," she said. The Coscioni association's lawyer, Massimo Rossi, said the verdict represented a "step forward towards civilisation, not only juridical". The Italian Green Party said "Cappato's acquittal is an act of civilisation". Francesca Businarolo of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), who is the chair of the Lower House justice committee, said she hoped that "the principles established by the sentence will soon be enshrined in our legal system, and we are working to ensure that". Civil Service Minister Fabiana Dadoine said "parliament must overcome its misgivings and act to raise the level of civilisation of our country". The prosecutor in the case, Tiziana Siciliano, called for "lawmakers to give a law to others that are hoping". Conservative MPs said the law "sets a dangerous precedent" and recalled that the Catholic Church is and has always been against euthanasia and assisting suicide.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati