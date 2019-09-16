Music: Ezio Bosso says he will no longer play

Bari, September 16 - Italian composer, pianist and conductor Ezio Bosso has said he will no longer play because of a neurodegenerative illness he has had for several years. "If you love me, stop asking me to play the piano because I can't do it: I have two fingers that don't respond well", Bosso said Sunday while attending a meeting at the exhibition center Fiera di Levante in Bari. The 48-year-old added that "when I will know that I am no longer able to manage an orchestra, I will also stop conducting". Bosso added that he has not retired and that he is continuing to work "better than before". "I am very happy because I am doing my job as conductor", Bosso also wrote on his Facebook page on Monday. He added that he is "very happy about what I do - but I am distressed when pushed" to play the "piano because I can't say no, I struggle and I don't have enough quality" "But in particular, the beauty of other things for which I fight goes unseen".