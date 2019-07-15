Ischia's Aragonese castle seized in bankruptcy probe

Naples, July 15 - Ischia's famed Aragonese Castle has been seized in a probe into a string of bankruptcies, police said Monday. Another building on Capri was among 40 million euros' worth of luxury property seized, they said. Two financiers were detained in jail and a noted Neapolitan chartered accountant and three businessmen placed under house arrest in the probe. The bankruptcies were allegedly coordinated by 77-year-old accountant Alessandro Gelormini, a former tax lawyer for ex- finance minister Paolo Cirino Pomicino. Tax police carried out the seizures and the arrests.