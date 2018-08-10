'Father-mother' replacing 'parent 1-2' on ID forms-Salvini

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
10 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 10 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday said he has ordered to change "parent 1" and "parent 2" into "mother" and "father" on forms to get an electronic identity card on his ministry's website. Speaking to online Catholic daily La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, Salvini said: "I was told that on the interior ministry's website, forms for an electronic identity card had "parent 1" and "parent 2"'. "I immediately made them change the website restoring the definition of "mother" and "father" - it is a small sign but I will do everything possible that is provided for under the Constitution". "We will defend the natural family founded on the union between a man and a woman".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni
Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
Bando Regione Puglia: 2 milioni per progetti di cultura e spettacolo
Barista porta il conto, lo pagano con minacce di morte e distruggendo il locale
Bari in serie C, rivolta di 13 club
«Resti fuori chi non ha i requisiti»