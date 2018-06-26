Di Maio says he's against EU copyright reform (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Prove tecniche aspettando il Papa. Il 5 luglio concerto dedicato a Francesco e ai patriarchi
26 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 26 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he was against the European Union's copyright reform, describing it as a "serious danger" that comes "directly from the EU". The deputy premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader said that it featured "two articles that could gag the web". Di Maio rejected the so-called 'link tax' adding that "we will oppose it with all our might, starting from the European Parliament. He also said that, if the directive stays as it is, "we are even ready to not adopt it (into Italian law)".
