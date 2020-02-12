Mercoledì 12 Febbraio 2020 | 17:44

Rome
Ex-porn star Cicciolina founds new 'love' party

Rome
Mustier among big names probed over Alitalia

Rome
Senate okays Salvini trial

La Spezia
Lawyer arrested for underage prostitution

Lecce
Bomb damages Puglia mayor's accountancy office

Rome
Govt opposes Air Italy liquidation

Vatican City
Pope Amazon doc doesn't cite married priests

Bologna
Man arrested for jihad near Parma

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian with virus is in 'good condition'

Rome

Siracusa
Light aircraft crashes in Sicily, two dead

L'accordo
Bari calcio, Bianco e Hamlili rinnovano il contratto sino al 2022

PotenzaL'appello
Potenza, clan Vulture-Melfese: confermate 7 condanne («sconto» di 7 anni)

BariEdilizia giudiziaria
Bari, Decaro: «Vorrei un Parco della giustizia entro 4 anni»

FoggiaLa denuncia
Manfredonia, a spasso con numerosi arnesi atti allo scasso: nei guai un cerignolano

TarantoL'accordo
Taranto, Arcelor Mittal, Governo disponibile a entrare nel capitale solo se si decarbonizza

BrindisiStoria a lieto fine
Fasano. avvocato-sub provetto salva pescatore

MateraTecnolofgia e innovazione
Matera, nascerà il primo Centro interdipartimentale del Cnr

LecceL'operazione
Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

HomeIl processo a Lecce
Trani, «giustizia truccata», l'ex gip Nardi avverte un malore e salta l'udienza

Achille Lauro, con la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà, alto magistrato, è nato a Gravina

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Monopoli, gatto in pericolo: i nonni accorrono con la scala, ma lui si salva da solo

Bari, pedala in mare su bici «galleggiante»: la simpatica trovata di un pescatore

Paura Coronavirus a Melfi: un cinese muore per infarto dopo una crisi respiratoria

Rome

Will stand in next elections says Hungarian former MP

Rome, February 12 - Former porn star and ex-Italian MP Cicciolina said Wednesday she had founded a new centrist party called DNA, an acronym for 'Democrazia, Natura, Amore' (Democracy, Nature, Love). The Hungarian-born naturalised Italian, whose real name is Ilona Staller and who became the world's first porn star MP in 1987, said she would stand in the next Italian elections. "I have founded a party that I've called DNA - Democrazia Natura Amore and seeing the way this government is going I'm thinking of getting back into politics," said Staller, 68, who served a full term for the Radicals until 1992, when she retired from politics. She added that she had appealed against a new law that had cut her parliamentary pension from 3,100 euros to 1,000.

