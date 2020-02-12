Ex-porn star Cicciolina founds new 'love' party

Rome, February 12 - Former porn star and ex-Italian MP Cicciolina said Wednesday she had founded a new centrist party called DNA, an acronym for 'Democrazia, Natura, Amore' (Democracy, Nature, Love). The Hungarian-born naturalised Italian, whose real name is Ilona Staller and who became the world's first porn star MP in 1987, said she would stand in the next Italian elections. "I have founded a party that I've called DNA - Democrazia Natura Amore and seeing the way this government is going I'm thinking of getting back into politics," said Staller, 68, who served a full term for the Radicals until 1992, when she retired from politics. She added that she had appealed against a new law that had cut her parliamentary pension from 3,100 euros to 1,000.