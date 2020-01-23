Giovedì 23 Gennaio 2020 | 16:21

Rome
Fake chef arrested for molesting uni students

Vatican City
Vatican probing sex abuse among nuns - cardinal

Rome
Mysterious Rome skull could be Pliny the Elder's

Rome
CEI joins criticism of Salvini 'pusher' doorbell stunt

Modena
I don't control RAI says Salvini in electoral 'spot' row

Rome
Smog: PM10 broke limits in 5 cities for 18 days in Jan

Modena
I don't control RAI says Salvini in electoral 'spot' row

Rome
INPS reports 111% rise in new steady jobs

Rome
'Sardines' to hold national meeting in Scampia

Rome
Bid for 'cannabis light' liberalization stopped

Rome
Flight from virus-epicentre Wuhan lands in Rome

contro la Reggina
Bari, Vivarini già guarda alla trasferta calabrese: «Testa alla partita di domenica»

PotenzaI dati del 2019
Potenza, allarme inquinamento: per 50 giorni superato il limite dello smog

BariLa storia
Bari, la piccola Sara ha fretta e nasce in ambulanza

Foggianel Foggiano
Roseto Valfortore, derubava correntisti ufficio postale: sequestri all'ex direttore

Batnel nordbarese
Andria, sorpresi mentre cannibalizzano un Suv rubato poco prima: arrestati in 2

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, Pd moroso: udienza di sfratto per sede del Pd

Tarantocontrolli dei cc
Taranto, spaccia hashish in un circolo ricreativo: arrestato 22enne

Leccenel Leccese
Nardò, 91enne trovata a casa nel sangue, muore in ospedale: è giallo

MateraOperazione di CC e Gdf
Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi (VD)

 

Caso Scazzi, processo ai falsi testimoni: 4 anni a Ivano Russo, 5 anni a Michele Misseri

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

Bari, sorpresi sulla Modugno-Carbonata a scaricare rifiuti: denunciati

Vatican City

Vatican probing sex abuse among nuns - cardinal

9 cases in one congregation alone says Braz de Aviz

Vatican City, January 23 - The Vatican is probing sex abuse among nuns, the head of the Vatican department responsible for monks and nuns told the Vatican press organ's women's monthly insert. "The Vatican is investigating cases of abuse by religious (men) against nuns but also cases of abuse among nuns", said Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz, prefect of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies, which is carrying out the probes. The Brazilian cardinal was speaking in an interview with Donne Chiesa Mondo (Women, the Church and the World), the monthly insert for women of Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano. Bras de Aviz said one case involved a nun who was training another one. He said that in one congregation, nine cases had been reported. "This is a thus-far hidden phenomenon which must come out," said the cardinal, one of the Vatican's top officials. The Vatican has endured a long series of sexual abuse scandals involving predator paedophile priests in all parts of the world. Cases of sexual abuse by priests or monks of nuns have so far been relatively rare. Proven nun-on-nun sex abuse has been even more rarely reported.

