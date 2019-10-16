Two Italians convicted of brutal rape in London

Rome, October 16 - Two Italian men have been convicted of a brutal rape in a Soho night club in February 2017 by a London court, the Metropolitan police says. Ferdinando Orlando, 25, and Lorenzo Costanzo, 26, were found guilty of four counts of rape, two counts each, for the attack on a 23-year-old woman who was drunk at the time. During the trial, a court was shown CCTV footage of the men watching the rape back, after recording it on a phone, making lewd gestures to re-enact what they had done and giving each other a high-five and a hug. They are set to be sentenced in two days' time. "Today's result is the best possible outcome from a truly traumatic experience for the victim, who suffered severe injuries which resulted in her suspecting she may have been raped," said Detective Sergeant Rebecca Woodsford, the senior investigating officer. "Her discovery prompted the police investigation where the attack by these two men was identified".