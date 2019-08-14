Woman's body found covered in ants at hospital mortuary

Salerno, August 14 - The relatives of a recently deceased 61-year-old woman from the southern town of Angri have filed a complaint to Carabinieri police saying that they found her corpse covered in ants at Scafati hospital, in the province of Salerno. Prosecutors have ordered that the woman's medical records be seized. In a statement, the local health authority gave its condolences to the woman's family and said the ants had come through a crack in the skirting board. It said it had taken measures aimed at preventing the arrival of insects, including one on August 7, and added that it had alerted officials to take action.