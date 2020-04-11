Sabato 11 Aprile 2020 | 22:03

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected in Italy passes 100,000

Rome
We'll keep fighting for Eurobonds says Conte

Rome
Coronavirus lockdown extended until May 3 says Conte

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 570, number of infected rises 1,396

Rome
Coronavirus lockdown to be extended till May 3

Rome
Confindustria warns of 30 bn liquidity crisis in 2020 (2)

Vatican City
Doctors and priests are today's crucified says pope (2)

Modena
Coronavirus: COVID-19 positive man caught going for stroll

Milan
Basketball players agree to take 20% pay cut (2)

Rome
200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 109

LecceIl video
Lecce, la quarantena vista con gli occhi degli studenti dell'Accademia di Belle Arti

TarantoIl caso
Arcelor Mittal, sindacati Taranto: «lettere Cig a lavoratori per via telematica»

BariLa proposta
Coronavirus, dalla Puglia un regolamento per il rilancio del turismo

MateraIl virus
Coronavirus, prima vittima a Matera: i morti in Basilicata salgono a 18

PotenzaIl virus
Coronavirus in Basilicata, Bardi: «Non siamo fuori dal tunnel. Misure prorogate fino al 3 maggio»

Foggiacontagi
Coronavirus, poliziotto positivo in carcere Foggia, sindacato: «Tamponi a tutti»

Brindisisanità
Brindisi, donazione multiorgano al Perrino in piena emergenza Coronavirus

Batbat
Barletta, rinnovato il voto del 1656 durante il solenne rito notturno

Rome

Coronavirus: Number of infected in Italy passes 100,000

619 deaths in 24 hours, 2,079 recoveries in one day

Rome, April 11 - The civil protection department said Saturday that 100,269 people are infected with the coronavirus in Italy, up 1,996 in 24 hours. That is significantly higher than Friday's daily rise of 1,396. The department said 19,468 people with COVID-19 have died in Italy, up 619, compared to Friday's daily rise of 570. It said 32,534 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, a rise of 2,079 with respect to Friday. The total number of people known to have been infected in Italy, including the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 152,271, up 4,694 on Friday. The department said around 56,000 coronavirus tests were done in the last 24 hours, taking the total up to 963,473.

