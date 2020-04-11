Coronavirus: Number of infected in Italy passes 100,000

Rome, April 11 - The civil protection department said Saturday that 100,269 people are infected with the coronavirus in Italy, up 1,996 in 24 hours. That is significantly higher than Friday's daily rise of 1,396. The department said 19,468 people with COVID-19 have died in Italy, up 619, compared to Friday's daily rise of 570. It said 32,534 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, a rise of 2,079 with respect to Friday. The total number of people known to have been infected in Italy, including the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 152,271, up 4,694 on Friday. The department said around 56,000 coronavirus tests were done in the last 24 hours, taking the total up to 963,473.