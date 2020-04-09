Coronavirus: data improving again today Lombardy Governor

Milan, April 9 - Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana on Thursday said it was a "very beautiful day because numbers are improving again today", referring to coronavirus cases. "It is an extremely beautiful day, meteorologically, but also extremely beautiful because the numbers are improving again today", the governor said while he was waiting at Milan's Linate airport for a military plane carrying 70 doctors who will be working "for Brescia's hospitals". The doctors were accompanied by Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli. Fontana said the civil protection in Lombardy has finished handing over 3.5 million free masks, through provinces, to pharmacies and newsstands. Earlier on Thursday Lombardy Welfare Councilor Giulio Gallera told the Radio Anch'io program of State broadcaster Rai Radio 1 that the epidemic has been "significantly slowing down" in the region with "all indicators, including deaths, slowly decreasing".