Coronavirus: Pope sets up emergency fund (2)

Vatican City
06 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 6 - Pope Francis on Monday set up an emergency fund with the Pontifical Missionary Works to help "people and communities that have been tragically hit by the spread of COVID-19", the Vatican said. The fund will be sued by missionaries through the Church's structures and institutions, it said. The pope earmarked $750,000 as initial contribution for the fund and urged "Church realities who can" to contribute too.
