Pope tells nun 'not to bite' him

Vatican City, January 8 - Pope Francis on Wednesday told a nun not to bite him as he approached her during his general audience. As he neared the African nun, who was animatedly shouting "long live the pope", Francis said "You bite! I'll give you a kiss but don't act up...don't bite!". The jokey episode came after the pope slapped a woman's hand after she clung tightly on to him on New Year's Eve. The pope apologised for getting irritated in his New Year's Day Angelus blessing, saying "sometimes even I lose my patience".