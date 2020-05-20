Life must be defended says pope (5)

Phase 2: Number of people penalised drops again, to 409
Vatican City
20 Maggio 2020
Vatican City, May 20 - Human life must be defended as it is a gift from God despite trials and tribulations, Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience on Wednesday. The pope added that "we do not guard Creation but it bears the signature of God". Francis also recalled Saint John Paul II on the 100th anniversary of his birth saying that the late Polish pope's life should be an example for all Christians.
