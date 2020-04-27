Coronavirus: psychological-support freephone number launched

Rome, April 27 - Emotional support will continue to be essential even as Italy eases its coronavirus lockdown, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday, unveiling a government freephone number for psychological support active as of Monday. "It is a structured and important response implemented alongside all the efforts of the Italian health service to best face the coronavirus challenge," said Speranza. "In this moment it is fundamental to be close to people who need emotional support, to listen to their fragilities, to face fears together." The 'green number', 800.833.833 in Italy and 02.20228733 from abroad, will be "safe and secure and free of charge," the health ministry said. It is provided by the ministry along with the civil protection department. Every day, from 08:00 to 24:00, over 2,000 professionals will respond to requests for help either over the phone or online. The service is provided free of charge by phone company TIM.